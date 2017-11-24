Dylan McGrath Opens Bonsai Bar

24 Nov 2017 | 02.23 pm

Restaurateur Dylan McGrath has opened a Japanese-inspired cocktail bar on the corner of Exchequer St and George’s St in D2 and has bestowed on it the almost inevitable title, the Bonsai Bar.

The cocktail bar is “high-end”, according to McGrath’s team, and “carries an unrivalled list of luxury Japanese whiskeys, authentic Japanese beers and world-renowned sake”, along with “exquisite, gourmet bar bites”.

McGrath has a passion for Japanese cuisine, and the food available at Bonsai Bar reflects this. You can expect Black Cod with Japanese tare sauce; Wagyu beef brushed in sweet miso crispy onion flakes and bonito; octopus with pickled radish and fresh wasabi; Nashi pear pressed in ponzu and honey with umeboshi; crab claws in ponzo on a cracker with roe-soaked teriyaki; and akame yellow fin tuna on a kimchi croquette.

McGrath (pictured) said: “We work very hard bringing to Dublin new and unique experiences that are focused on quality and customer first. I love the idea of creating something that makes people feel they could be anywhere in the world. Watching the cocktail market grow globally, customers are beginning to show a real appreciation for not only great tasting and unique cocktails, but the complete experience, with food, atmosphere and service.”

Two Japanese mixologists were brought in to create the cocktail menu. A Kanto Old Fashioned is composed of Nikka ‘From The Barrel’ Japanese whiskey, palm sugar and grapefruit zest. A Tokyo Fizz is made with pear vodka, spiced rum and pear purée. A Plum and Marzipan Sour is a mix of sake and Italian marzipan liqueur. A Shibuya is for the Martini lover, but made with lime-infused gin and a spritz of umeboshi salted plum.

The Bonsai takes over the first floor, formerly occupied by McGrath’s Bar at Rustic whose STONE at Rustic remains at ground level. Opening hours are 5pm to 10.30pm from Tuesday to Thursday and 5.30 to 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, with the establishment closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Pic: Agata Stoinska