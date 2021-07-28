DWF Sponsors DCU Access Programme

28 Jul 2021 | 10.36 am

DWF, a global provider of integrated legal and business services, has announced a sponsorship of DCU’s Access Programme.

The sponsorship entails a €20,000 four-year funding package which will support at least five students per year from disadvantaged communities to pursue higher education at DCU.

Running for over 30 years, the access programme sees the university reserving 10% of all places on its undergraduate courses for disadvantaged students. Since 1990, 4,200 students have graduated under the programme, with 97% of graduates in 2020 achieving a higher honours degree.

In addition to its funding commitments, DWF is offering access programme students a fully paid summer internship at its offices in central Dublin.

Furthermore, DWF’s spin-off charity the DWF Foundation has pledged a grant of €3,500 to the DCU Educational Trust. This grant will be used to fund student essentials such as books, laptops, accommodation and travel costs.

Managing partner at DWF in Dublin Eimear Collins said: “Our support for DCU is tangible evidence of diversity and inclusion in action. We’re proud to provide the financial backing which will boost and support those who may have believed a university education – and good career options – was beyond them.”

Steven Colgan, a former Access student at DCU who recently joined DWF’s Dublin team as a solicitor, added: “There are many barriers to a university education – social, financial and personal. But the Access Programme can be transformational, offering young people the chance to change their path and achieve their potential.

“It was a game-changer for me, and I hope many more will grasp this amazing opportunity with DCU.”

Pictured (l-r): Cathy McLoughlin, Head of Access Service, DCU, Sinead Ryan, Director, DWF, Steven Colgan, Jason Sherlock, Director of Development, DCU Educational Trust and Eimear Collins