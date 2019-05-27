Dunport Capital Takes On Rye River Loan

27 May 2019 | 02.42 pm

Dunport Capital has taken on the loan funding provided to Rye River Brewing by private equity firm BlueBay.

The transfer was effected in December 2018, according to the craft brewer’s annual filing.

Dunport was established in 2017 by Ross Morrow and his former BlueBay colleague Pat Walsh. They has previously worked in Anglo Irish Bank. In April 2018 DunPort announced the close of a €283m funding round, in the form of commitments from domestic institutional investors.

BlueBay became involved with Rye River in 2016 when it refinanced Rye River’s debt with Ulster Bank. The brewer, best known for its McGargles brand, had outstanding loan and invoice finance debt of €5.8m in December 2018.

Rye River over-extended itself when it got involved in third party brand distribution. That activity, which accounted for €1.85m turnover in 2017, was discontinued at the start of 2018.

Through 2018, Rye River Brewing increased sales of its own brands by 35% to €5.9m. Sales in Ireland decraesed by 40% through cessation of third party distribution, but export sales of the company’s own beers doubled to €2.8m.

The Celbridge brewery employs 47 people and EBITDA of €780,000 in 2018 was a 27% improvement year-on-year. Operating profit was €85,000 and the company booked a net loss of €194,000 after interest payable of €460,000. Rye River Brewing says it expects to deliver a net profit in 2019 and is on track to deliver its five-year strategic growth plan by the end of 2023.

Managing director Tom Cronin (pictured) commented: “2018 saw further progress in implementing our strategic plan to focus on becoming an exclusive Craft Beer producer with no agency brands and allowing our brewing capacity to be totally dedicated to our own portfolio of beers.

“This approach has seen us return to operating profit last year on the back of strong export growth of our premium Irish Craft Beer product to leading retail partners. The outlook remains strong for Rye River Brewing as demand for quality Irish Craft Beer increases and our ability to grow our export markets continues apace.”

Cronin has been shortlisted as one of the finalists in the Emerging category of the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year awards.