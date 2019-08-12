Dundalk Business Park Gets Gigabit Broadband

12 Aug 2019 | 09.31 am

SIRO has unveiled The Brewery Business Park in Dundalk as its first Gigabit Park. The Gigabit broadband connectivity is available to 39 businesses in the park, provided by SIRO’s retail partner Digiweb.

According to SIRO, The Brewery’s Gigabit connectivity allows businesses to avail of broadband that is three times faster than the best service available in Dublin (350 Mbps) and 10 times more powerful than the fastest average internet speed in Ireland.

Built on a 20-acre site on the outskirts of Dundalk, The Brewery Business Park was developed on the site of the former Macardle Moore brewery.

Digiweb provide several 100% fibre optic broadband packages for residential and business customers, with speeds ranging from 150 Megabits per second (Mbps) to one Gigabit per second (Gbps), with pricing from €44.95 per month.

Commenting on the announcement, Ronan Whelan, SIRO’s chief commercial officer, noted that Dundalk was the first town in the country connected to the SIRO network and has seen phenomenal demand to date.

“Our network is better than the alternatives as it is powered entirely by light, future-proofing the country’s broadband needs for decades,” Whelan added. “This investment will give these businesses access to the most powerful broadband available in Ireland.”

Brendan McGahon, Digiweb operations manager, added that companies at The Brewery Business Park now have access to the gold standard for broadband internationally. “Our fibre-to-the-home electric broadband powered by SIRO service is now available to over 250,000 premises nationwide,” McGahon continued.

SIRO is a joint venture of ESB and Vodafone, which is investing €450m in building a 100% fibre-to-the-home broadband network to 50 towns and city areas throughout Ireland.

The wholesale broadband operator’s network now has 11 retailers, offering connections to over 250,000 homes and businesses in 45 towns across the country.

Photo: Brendan McGahon (left), Digiweb sales manager Artur Klimkowski and Ronan Whelan (right)