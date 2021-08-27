Dun Laoghaire LEO Launches FULL For Managers

27 Aug 2021 | 03.55 pm

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown LEO has launched a new management capability development programme.

FULL is aimed at managers who want to invest in developing foundational skills to scale their businesses. FULL is so-called because of its three pillars: Financial Understanding, Leadership and Lean Thinking.

Owen Laverty, the council’s Head of Economics and Enterprise, stated: “FULL reflects our desire to make DLR a highly attractive place for business to locate and thrive. Any business that commits to upskilling in these areas will quickly see real benefits. We have put a programme together that will elevate businesses in key areas in a highly time efficient manner.”

The Financial Understanding aspect is geared towards busy company owners who have found themselves in positions of CFO without having any formal training. Part one is a free app to enable users to question their existing financial knowledge. The second part is delivered by The Agile Executives for financial mentoring of one hour per week over a 6-month timeframe. This costs €500.

The leadership element of the programme is run by Lift Ireland, which has trained c.17,000 people year to date, companies located in the council area such as Phonovation, AIB, Covalen, Vodafone, Enterprise Solutions and Petra Property Management.

CEO Joanne Hession commented: “Our vision is that by 2028 over 10% of our island’s population will have participated in the Lift programme. Lift helps each of us become better leaders, no matter who we are, what we do or where we are.”

Some of the Financial Understanding and Lean Thinking elements of the FULL programme are charged for and some are free. Click here for programme details.