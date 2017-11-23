Dulann Targets Small Firms With eLearning Courses

23 Nov 2017 | 12.51 pm

Wexford eLearning specialist Dulann has launched DulannExpress.com, offering a suite on eLearning courses spanning factory work to retail to nursing.

According to CEO Damian Donlon: “The costs associated with compliance for small businesses in Ireland are staggering. What is even more unfair is that these businesses face a disproportionate burden compared to medium or larger companies. While the cost of the training itself is an issue for small businesses, the real costs are hidden behind the disruption to operations.”

In contrast to sister site Dulann.com, which services large enterprises, DulannExpress.com is designed to cater to smaller, local businesses. Employees have the option to complete an online course in a way that suits both them and their employers.

Director of Production at Dulann Matthias Kausch stated: “All courses are certified and compliant to Irish legislative standards. Unlike other product offerings, each learner activity is trackable and traceable and the learner must demonstrate a level of competence in order to become certified.

“The online training is self-paced, self-directed and is based on a cognitive three step approach to learning. This approach results in higher memory retention rates, higher levels of compliance and higher levels of productivity,” Kausch added.