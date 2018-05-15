15 May 2018 | 12.22 pm
Dublin’s Etto Wins Top Restaurant Award
Irish Restaurant Awards 2018
Dublin eatery Etto has been named Restaurant of the Year at the Irish Restaurant Awards, with chef Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant in Galway named as Best Chef.
Etto (pictured), located on Merrion Row in D2, offers a daily, seasonal menu, has a relaxed and informal environment and describes its dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
Jess Murphy says her philosophy at Kai is using fresh, organic produce from local suppliers to create daily menus of flavour, texture and colour. The judges were impressed with her commitment to high-quality, local produce.
Now in their tenth year, the awards received more than 90,000 online nominations for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year. The awards range across 21 categories and introduced a new category this year, Best ‘Free From’, an award category catering to people with dietary needs such as no gluten, lactic acid, and the like.
Restaurants Association of Ireland president Liam Edwards said: “As an industry the restaurateurs, pub-owners and entrepreneurs of Ireland, continue to defy the odds. You strive to create jobs, expand upon Ireland’s understanding of food standards and world cuisine, all while maintaining exemplary customer service. Your support of Irish produce has never been greater and for this you should be wholeheartedly applauded.”
Irish Restaurant Awards Winners 2018
Best Gastro Pub
The Legal Eagle, Dublin
Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant
Park Hotel Kenmare
Best Newcomer
Clenaghans, Craigavon
Best Cafe
Pudding Row, Sligo
Best Wine Experience
Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin
Best World Cuisine
Nightmarket, Dublin
Best Kids Size Meal
Michael’s Mount Merrion
Best Casual Dining
Pilgrim’s, Rosscarbery
Best Emerging Irish Cuisine
Craft Restaurant, Dublin
Best ‘Free From’
Sweet Beat Café, Sligo
Best Customer Service
Harvey’s Point
Pub of the Year
Walshs Stoneybatter
Best Chef
Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant
Best Restaurant
Etto, Dublin
Best Private Dining
Lock’s Windsor Terrace, Dublin
Best Seafood
Klaw Seafood Restaurant, Dublin