Dublin’s Etto Wins Top Restaurant Award

15 May 2018 | 12.22 pm

Dublin eatery Etto has been named Restaurant of the Year at the Irish Restaurant Awards, with chef Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant in Galway named as Best Chef.

Etto (pictured), located on Merrion Row in D2, offers a daily, seasonal menu, has a relaxed and informal environment and describes its dishes as honest and simple, using ingredients from local producers and suppliers where possible. The restaurant was awarded a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Jess Murphy says her philosophy at Kai is using fresh, organic produce from local suppliers to create daily menus of flavour, texture and colour. The judges were impressed with her commitment to high-quality, local produce.

Now in their tenth year, the awards received more than 90,000 online nominations for Irish restaurants and hospitality businesses this year. The awards range across 21 categories and introduced a new category this year, Best ‘Free From’, an award category catering to people with dietary needs such as no gluten, lactic acid, and the like.

Restaurants Association of Ireland president Liam Edwards said: “As an industry the restaurateurs, pub-owners and entrepreneurs of Ireland, continue to defy the odds. You strive to create jobs, expand upon Ireland’s understanding of food standards and world cuisine, all while maintaining exemplary customer service. Your support of Irish produce has never been greater and for this you should be wholeheartedly applauded.”

Irish Restaurant Awards Winners 2018

Best Gastro Pub

The Legal Eagle, Dublin

Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant

Park Hotel Kenmare



Best Newcomer

Clenaghans, Craigavon

Best Cafe

Pudding Row, Sligo

Best Wine Experience

Piglet Wine Bar, Dublin



Best World Cuisine

Nightmarket, Dublin

Best Kids Size Meal

Michael’s Mount Merrion



Best Casual Dining

Pilgrim’s, Rosscarbery

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine

Craft Restaurant, Dublin

Best ‘Free From’

Sweet Beat Café, Sligo

Best Customer Service

Harvey’s Point



Pub of the Year

Walshs Stoneybatter

Best Chef

Jess Murphy of Kai Restaurant

Best Restaurant

Etto, Dublin

Best Private Dining

Lock’s Windsor Terrace, Dublin

Best Seafood

Klaw Seafood Restaurant, Dublin