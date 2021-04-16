Dublin Tech Summit Set For June 17

16 Apr 2021 | 10.48 am

Dublin Tech Summit, the largest tech event in Ireland, is to hold its second virtual conference on June 17.

The event will feature a virtual auditorium, exhibition hall, information booth, and networking lounge, as well as 50 speakers.

Managing director Tracey Carney said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on the events industry, and we are delighted to be able to connect with attendees virtually. The pandemic has seen a vast transformation in tech, making it even more important to have the discussions we platform at Dublin Tech Summit.

“We will be providing opportunities for tech fans and professionals to gain and share cutting-edge insights with industry professionals. We have reduced our ticket price to €29 to remove barriers for all to attend and make DTS Virtual as inclusive as possible.”

Speakers at the summit will include:

Nikolay Storonsky, chief executive, Revolut

Michele Romanow, president, Clearbanc

Elizabeth Bramson- Boudreau, chief executive, MIT Technology Review

Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer, Mastercard

Rik Ferguson, vice president security research, Trend Micro

Sten Garmark, head of global consumer experience, Spotify

Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive, Coursera (pictured)

Fionnghuala O’Reilly, datanaut, NASA.

Themes this year include future workforce, digital transformation, tech for good, and cyber security, among others. Tickets can be purchased here.

On April 22, the Business Show virtual summit themed Rebooting Ireland is centred around shaping the future of Irish business following the impact of the pandemic over the past year.

Speakers will share their visions and insights on business resilience and continuity, digital transformation, financial planning and funding, future of work, innovation, international expansion, and sustainability.

Tickets here.