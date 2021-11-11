Dublin Robotics Startup Finds American Buyer

11 Nov 2021 | 07.55 am

Arizona digital curriculum company Imagine Learning has acquired Dublin robotics startup Robotify, enabling it to add coding and robotics to its STEM offerings.

Robotify, which offers 800 different coding activities and games, focuses on teaching coding through virtual robotics simulations, so the merger will add an elective curriculum and ‘gamified’ science content to Imagine Learning’s programmes.

Formerly known as Weld North, Imagine Learning plans to develop a virtual gaming environment so students can compete in different robotics competitions, sanctioned by the company.

Its acquisition of Robotify is the first since its rebrand and comes about four months after acquiring British digital science programme Twig Education, a move that added science products to tits portfolio.

The value of the deal has not been disclosed. but press reports speculated on a figure of €20m.

Imagine chief executive Jonathan Grayer said: “Coding is the new literacy, and Imagine Learning is a literacy leader. STEM has become critical to prepare today’s learners for jobs of the future — with coding in particular quickly becoming a prerequisite.

“We also know that too many schools lack the resources to properly staff or equip a robotics program. Robotify solves this with a digital-first approach to provide greater opportunity to students by using virtual robots to make coding accessible to all. Driving equity is at the heart of our commitment to students, educators, and families, and this acquisition is a meaningful step for us.”

Robotify was founded by school students Adam Dalton and Evan Darcy in 2015, now employs 20 people, and its backers include Enterprise Ireland, Elkstone, and Sláinte Healthcare founder Andrew Murphy.

According to Dalton: “When we founded Robotify, our mission was simple — to empower all kids to learn coding in an inspiring, engaging and playful way. We are proud of the phenomenal journey we have been on thanks to our incredible team, and this is only just the beginning.

“Joining Imagine Learning helps bring us closer to our goal of making programming more accessible to young minds around the globe, and we’re elated to be part of the Imagine Learning family.”