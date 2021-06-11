Dublin Railway Bridges Now In LED

11 Jun 2021 | 09.57 am

Irish Rail has installed giant digital advertising screens on four of its rail bridges in Dublin in a move hailed by the ad industry but likely to present even more distraction for city motorists.

The 18 metre by 2 metre screens are owned by Exterion Media, which describes its ‘digital influencers’ as “a game changer in the Out-of-Home space in Ireland”.

The illuminated advertising displays are positioned at Pearse Street, Amiens Street, Drumcondra and North Strand,

CIE commuter advertising manager Mel Kellegher said: “This is a significant milestone in the development of the CIÉ advertising estate. The continuing investment in the digitisation of our advertising formats is key to the growth of our advertising estate for the future. This development also delivered significant rationalisation of existing advertising signage as a planning gain for the city.”

Exterion managing director Colin Leahy added: “We are delighted to be launching this unique and ambitious project, which will deliver considerable impact and audience coverage across these four landmark locations. The feedback from our clients has been excellent and underpins our own confidence in these brand-new formats.”

Photo: Colin Leahy (left) with Jim Meade, chief executive of Iarnróid Éireann.