Dublin Office Lettings At Pre-Crisis Levels

18 Jan 2018 | 02.29 pm

Office rental volumes in the Dublin area have returned to pre-crisis levels, according to property consultants Cushman & Wakefield, with take-up activity in 2017 reaching 287,250 sq m, on a par with the peak in 2007.

That figure is 9% higher than 2016 and considerably ahead of the 10-year average, said the company, with demand from both domestic and international occupiers for office space very robust.

Half of all the Dublin take-up was in the Central Business District, a rise of 16% on 2016, and where new stock coming to market accounted for one-third of all activity in the area.

Notably, five take-up deals in the year were greater than 10,000 sq m in size, compared to zero in 2016. The largest occupation in 2017 in Dublin was in the final quarter; Microsoft moved into their new 34,550 sq m office in Sandyford, which they had designed and purpose-built in 2015. Not surprisingly, the IT/telecommunications sector, led by Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn, continues to be the prevailing tenant type in Dublin. This trend is expected to continue, with Google and Facebook likely to be key players in 2018.

A further five deals greater than 10,000 sq m in size were either signed or pre-let at year end. Notably, Indeed.com have agreed 100 and 300 Capital Dock, which combined measure 19,650 sq m, while the NTMA signed 13,850 sq m at the newly completed No 1 Dublin Landings, and is due to occupy in the first quarter of 2018.

Head of offices Ronan Corbett said: “Technology companies led demand in 2017 and this trend is set to continue into 2018. Serviced office/co-working operators such as WeWork, Iconic and Regus will also account for a growing share of take-up in the year ahead. We are also seeing a rise in expansions of professional service companies, in tandem with the growing economy.”

Supply levels have begun to creep back up over the past 12 months, due both to the release of refurbishments to the market, and new stock being made available. The total quantity of available space in the market was 499,000 sq m at year-end, representing a vacancy rate of 14.1%. Net of signed and reserved space, the vacancy rate stood at 8.7%, up from 8.1% in 2016.

Reflecting the particular strength of demand for accommodation in the prime CBD region, rents quoted there at year-end stood at €619 per sq m per annum. Upward pressure is expected for the opening months of 2018, to €646 per sq m, according to Cushman & Wakefield.