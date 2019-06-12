Dublin Liberties Whiskey Awarded Double Gold

12 Jun 2019 | 12.02 pm

Copper Alley, a 10-year-old single malt whiskey from the Dublin Liberties Distillery, has won the double gold medal at the International Spirits Challenge.

The whiskey, masterminded by distiller Darryl McNally, is matured for ten years in bourbon casks and then finished for a further six months in 30-year-old oloroso sherry casks, with an ABV of 46%. The premium whiskey is priced at €60 a bottle.

According to supplied tasting notes, the result is “complex, well flavoured, sherry sweet, assertive, with a real melt in the mouth maltiness, with sherry succulence coming through at the end”, and a “rich, smooth finish which lingers on the tongue”.

Brand director Cliodhna Barlow commented: “We are delighted with this prestigious win. To be honoured as a double gold winner by industry experts is a wonderful endorsement of our Liberties range.”

The International Spirits Challenge is now in its 24th year of promoting quality spirits from across the globe, with more than 1,700 entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide each year.

McNally said: “Innovation in the super premium plus segment is key to continuing the impressive growth Irish whiskey has witnessed, and with the Dublin Liberties range we’re embracing an experimental approach with unique finishes for our aged malts which are unlike anything else on the market. We’re incredibly proud of this win.”

Dublin Liberties Distillery is owned by Quintessential Brands (in partnership with Stock Spirits), which also embraces Irish brands Dubliner Irish Whiskey, Dead Rabbit Irish whiskey, Feeney’s Irish Cream Liqueur and O’Mara’s Irish Country Cream.

Photo: Darryl McNally and Cliodhna Barlow