Dublin Growth Squeezes Rest Of Country

24 Jan 2018 | 12.17 pm

The population of the region around Dublin could grow to 2.35 million people by 2040, increasing the region’s share of total population from 40% at present to almost 42% by that year, according to the ESRI.

The think tank proposes that in order to get more balance into regional population distribution, policy should focus on developing second-tier cities outside Dublin in order to counteract the growing prosperity gap between the Greater Dublin Area and other regions.

The ESRI’s latest research provides projections for regions and counties across Ireland up to the year 2040, examining what will happen if current spatial planning patterns continue, and what would happen in a range of alternative scenarios.

Projections show that if current trends continue, population growth, employment growth and jobs growth will be concentrated in Dublin and the mid-east of Ireland.

Population growth will be greatest in and around the major cities, particularly Dublin. The share of population in the Dublin and Mid-East region will grow from 40% to 41.7% by 2040. This means the population in this area will increase from 1.91 million in 2016 to 2.35 million in 2040.

Above average employment growth is projected for the Mid-East (1.6% annually) and to a lesser extent in the South-West (1.5%), West (1.5%) and Border (1.4%) regions.

Dublin and the Mid-East are projected to have above average growth in the number of jobs available (1.7% annually). Jobs growth is projected to be slowest in the Border, South-East and Mid-West regions (0.9%).

The answer, the report says, is to scale up second-tier cities to provide a greater range of functions in surrounding areas. To achieve this, it is necessary to develop within the cities the necessary infrastructure, such as water and waste water infrastructure, urban public transport, schools etc.

Affordable housing and other amenities must be provided in cities in order to attract people to live there and to avoid further sprawl. The increased scale of the second-tier cities would allow them and their wider hinterland to generate more start-up firms and attract more FDI.

Dublin Dominance

The report’s author, Edgar Morgenroth, said: “When economic activity is concentrated in one centre, national economic performance is reduced. The lack of scale of the second-tier cities in Ireland reinforces the dominance of Dublin and limits the development potential of the other regions. Investing in second-tier cities is essential to ensure sustainable economic growth outside of Dublin.”

Among the main findings of the research are:

Scale economies inherent in larger urban centres or conurbations result in higher productivity, reduce the cost of providing infrastructure, and allow for a greater diversity of economic activities, which have been found to be growth enhancing. This would suggest that the projected development patterns, being focused on the large urban centres would be growth enhancing.

The projected patterns under the current trends scenario imply significant sprawl, which has the potential to undermine the positive effects of agglomeration.

With economic activity concentrating due to agglomeration economies and individuals choosing to live around these agglomerations, there is increasing mismatch between residential location and job location. The projected patterns imply a significant increase in commuting across regions, particularly to Dublin.

To accommodate this type of spatial development pattern would require significant investment in transport infrastructure, and in particular public transport infrastructure in and around the cities on which growth is focused.

Adding to the urgency is the fact that the research shows that half a million more households will need to be housed and catered for in other ways over the next 22 years, with current trends indicating that without change the growth will be concentrated in areas that already have housing shortages.

The full report, Prospects for Irish Regions and Counties: Scenarios and Implications, is available from the ESRI website.