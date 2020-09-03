Dublin Gazette Returns On September 3

03 Sep 2020 | 11.57 am

Dublin Gazette Newspapers is recommencing publication of the weekly newspaper on Thursday September 3.

The freesheet suspended publication on March 18 due to the Covid-19 crisis. Within two weeks the company launched a new digital e-paper.

Managing director Michael McGovern commented: “The paper will be bigger and brighter with a circulation of 65,000. Dublin Gazette is now the only free quality weekly newspaper that covers the entire county of Dublin.

“Our new ad rate card will offer a combined Print and Digital rate, so ads will now not only appear in our printed edition but also on our digital e-paper in the same page position.”

McGovern added that Dublin Gazette is distributed through c.250 stores across the capital.