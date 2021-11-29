Dublin Falls Back In Smart Cities Index

29 Nov 2021 | 09.48 am

Dublin has fallen down the Smart Centres Index league table which explores the ability of global commercial centres to be hubs for the development of new technology.

The SCI is a factor assessment index, combining a number of instrumental factors – data measures drawn from a range of data providers across the world – and assessments given by business and finance professionals of three dimensions related to innovation and technology in major commercial and financial centres:

Innovation Support – the approach taken to regulation and support for the innovation and technology industry provided by the commercial ecosystem.

Creative Intensity – the extent to which technology and innovative industries are embedded in the economy of the centre.

Delivery Capability – the quality of the work being undertaken in the field in the centre.

These dimensions are brought together in the overall SCI ratings to produce the index, which is updated every six months.

SCI 4 was compiled using 130 instrumental factors. These quantitative measures are provided by third parties including the World Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit, the OECD, and the United Nations.

The instrumental factors were combined with 2,157 assessments provided by 302 respondents to the SCI online questionnaire.

Leading centres in the SCI are based in places which combine an innovative, cultural centre with a high-performing university sector across STEM subjects, supported by a well-developed regulatory, commercial and financial services sector.

Professor Michael Mainelli, executive chairman of Z/Yen, commented: “Technology and science change how we engage with the world. The pace of innovation is heightened as connectivity keeps increasing.

“More and more, the successful commercial centres in the world are those who nurture technology. These smart centres are forming in four clusters, an exceptionally strong UK, North America, Europe, and southeast Asia. We anticipate the emergence of a singular China soon too.

“Policy makers are realising that narrow technology areas, e.g. fintech, are not sufficient and they need to rethink how they build a truly smart, knowledge economy. We have much to learn.”

Z/Yen is a London’s think-tank founded in 1994 to promote societal advance through better finance and technology.