Dublin Express Airport Service Back On The Road

09 Aug 2021 | 09.09 am

Dublin Airport’s high-frequency Dublin Express city-airport shuttle service will return from Monday August 16.

Services are initially planned to run every 30 minutes from 04.00 to 23.00.

Bernard Kavanagh & Sons, Ireland’s largest private coach company, is operating the service on behalf of National Express, the UK’s largest coach operator, who were awarded the contract at the beginning of 2020.

The new service was suspended shortly after its launch in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Dublin Express route circles the quays in the city centre. For route stops, click here.

John Boughton, managing director of National Express Ireland, commented: “We’re excited to see our coaches hit the roads once again, offering great value transfers from right outside the airport terminals.

“We’ve increased the number of stops we now serve with locations throughout the city including George’s Quay, Aston Quay, Wellington Quay, Merchants Quay, Usher’s Quay, Ormond Quay Upper, Eden Quay, and Custom House Quay before arriving at Dublin Airport. And as air passenger numbers pick up, we plan to significantly increase frequency.”

The restart has resulted in a recruitment push with a number of vacancies including drivers, customer service advisors and support function roles.

Coaches offer leather seats, and WiFi and charging sockets. The company says customers can access real time information to track their coach, and easy booking and payment with tap-and-go, contactless ticketing at the airport and an array of digital and mobile channels in multiple languages.