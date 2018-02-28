28 Feb 2018 | 09.12 am

A free business-to-business networking event highlighting ‘ethnic entrepreneurship’ will take place in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown on March 9.

The Ethnic Entrepreneurs Expo is being organised by Phoenix Rize Consulting, a Dublin consultancy business promoting diversity and conclusion, which was set up by Adaku Ezeudo in 2017. Fingal LEO and Blanchardstown Area Partnership are also involved in the event.

According to Ezeudo, the expo aims to address the real-life issues that ethnic entrepreneurs face. A panel comprising ethnic entrepreneurs will share their suggested solutions on the day.

The expo takes place on March 9 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dublin 15, from 9am till 1pm. It coincides with Local Enterprise Week, an initiative run by the Local Enterprise Office network to encourage and support entrepreneurs and small businesses.