Dublin Design Centre For Analog Circuits

20 Feb 2020 | 03.51 pm

Specialist circuit developer and supplier Maxim Integrated Products has opened a new design centre in Dublin, focused on R&D in the area of analog semiconductor design.

Maxim Integrated designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, commonly referred to as analog circuits, for customers across the globe.

The American company, led by CEO Tunc Doluca (pictured), says that the analog market is fragmented and characterised by diverse applications, numerous product variations and, with respect to many circuit types, relatively long product life cycles.

Its major end-markets are automotive, communications and data centres, computing, consumer and industrial.

Maxim plans to recruit mixed-signal and analog design engineers for the new centre in Clonskeagh, which has involved an investment of €23m and is the firm’s seventh design centre in Europe.

Vice president John Kirwan commented: “We encourage collaboration between employees representing a wealth of diverse, global experiences, from recent graduates of local universities to veteran designers who have been in the industry for many years.”

CTO David Dwelley added: “Maxim’s innovative IC designers create products that truly excite their design engineering customers and change everyday lives. With this new facility, we plan to reinvent the way we develop technology and push innovation even further, giving our customers the products they need to succeed.”

Maxim specialises in what’s called wafer level packaging, which enables integrated circuits to be attached directly to a printed circuit board. Its main factory is located in Beaverton, Oregon.

Integrated circuit assembly is performed by foreign assembly subcontractors, located in China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea, where wafers are separated into individual integrated circuits and assembled into a variety of packages.

After assembly, a majority of the assembled products are shipped to facilities in Cavite, the Philippines, or Chonburi Province, Thailand, where the packaged integrated circuits undergo final testing and preparation for customer shipment. After that, they are shipped directly from either location.

Samsung is Maxim’s largest single end customer and accounted for approximately 10% of net revenues over the last three years. Sales outside the US account for almost 90% of Maxim’s total.

The company had revenue of $2.3 billion in the year to June 2019 and booked an operating profit of $747m. Net profit for 2018/19 was $827m. Its new Clonskeagh facility is being supported by taxpayers through IDA Ireland state aid.