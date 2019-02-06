Dublin Construction Surged In 2018

06 Feb 2019 | 09.51 am

The volume of office development in Dublin increased by 40% year-on-year in 2018, with 5.6m sq. ft. of office space under construction, according to Deloitte Ireland.

The latest Deloitte Dublin Crane Survey, which was published today (February 6), notes that construction activity in the Dublin City Council area increased across the residential, office and hotel sectors last year.

Michael Flynn, head of real estate in Deloitte Ireland, said that while the Dublin office sector is very active at present, there are clouds on the horizon for it.

“We envisage a reduction in the scale of city centre development over the short to medium term as the new office accommodation developed in 2018 and 2019 satisfies remaining demand,” he explained.

“This has been reflected in a noticeable reduction in planning applications lodged with Dublin City Council. The decrease in new applications most likely reflects the closing of supply gaps in the market, which means future commercial development should proceed at a more measured pace. That said, the impact of Brexit on demand for office space remains to be seen.”

More than 50% of the office take-up in Dublin through 2018 was by tech sector companies.

Residential Supply

Deloitte’s survey also recorded strong activity in Dublin’s residential property sector. Last year saw 4,119 housing units under construction across 34 schemes, an increase of 13% on 2017.

“Supply gaps will remain a constant issue for both the government and society at large as we move into 2019,” said Flynn. “Market dynamics have conspired in recent years to persistently drive rental rates higher, ultimately delivering sufficiently attractive returns for investors to warrant development. Such trends are unlikely to change substantially over the short term.”

Deloitte’s research found that 20 hotels are currently under construction in the Dublin area, which will add more than 2,750 rooms to the city’s hotel stock when completed.

Assessing the student housing sector, Deloitte found that 11 student accommodation schemes are under construction, which will deliver 4,069 beds on completion. The figure is down slightly on 2017’s tally of beds under construction.

Flynn noted that UCD has also started constructing on-campus accommodation that will nearly double its existing stock to 6,000 beds when completed. That development was outside the geographic scope of Deloitte’s report.

“Overall, the volume of student accommodation under development in the central Dublin area is expected to reduce from current levels in the coming years, with large schemes planned in locations outside of the city, such as Tallaght and Sandyford,” Flynn added.

“Ireland has the youngest and fastest-growing population in Europe – demand is likely to grow as we move into the future.”

Flynn continued by saying that supply deficits still remain in the residential, student accommodation and hotel sectors. “Our research shows the underlying gaps in supply have continued to attract many of the world’s largest and most sophisticated investors, who have entered the market to either develop, or fund development projects, in all sectors of the real estate market.

“Ireland remains an attractive investment opportunity for would-be investors, with the significant presence and investment by large global companies further cementing its credentials.”