Dublin City Council Awards Energy Performance Contract

06 Aug 2019 | 09.18 am

Dublin City Council has tapped Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions to upgrade seven sports centres with the aim of cutting energy costs.

The council expects that the refit will save €129,000 annually on its energy costs and reduce carbon emissions by 320 tonnes.

The City Council, working with Codema and Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland, is the only local authority in Ireland to implement the Energy Performance Contract model, which centres on a performance guarantee to upgrade the energy efficiency of its public buildings.

The sports centres are located in Ballyfermot, Ballybough, Cabra, Poppintree, Irishtown and Bluebell.

Noel Lawler Green Energy Solutions has promised energy savings of c.35% p.a. through upgrades such as LED lighting, combined heat and power system for the swimming pool in Ballyfermot, improved building control systems, and installation of solar photovoltaic panels.

The project follows on from a pilot EPC project, which involved the upgrading of three of the council’s sports and fitness centres in 2016.

Daniel Ring, managing director, commented: “We would encourage public and private sectors alike to embrace this model as it has a proven track record that maximises environmental impact while simultaneously generating commercial savings.”

The value of the eight-year contract was not disclosed.

Photo: Daniel Ring (foreground) with (l-r) DCC chief executive Owen Keegan, Jim Gannon of SEAI and Dr Gerry Wardell of Codema. (Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennells)