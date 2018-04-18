18 Apr 2018 | 01.00 pm

Dublin Chamber has launched a series of four events aimed at helping SMEs to scale up. The Momentum series kicked off today with an event in Dogpatch Labs startup hub.

Around 100 attendees heard from Blueface founder Feargal Brady; Hesus Inoma, founder of We Savvy, and Patricia Scanlon, founder of Soapbox Labs.

Lined up to speak at the second event in May are Ellen Kavanagh, CEO and founder of Waxperts and Jenny Taaffe, CEO and founder of digital marketing agency, iZest.

“It is clear from engaging with our members that a key area of support our SME community requires is advice in scaling their business and maximising value,” said Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber.

“This event series will become a key member benefit of our network and I’m confident participating businesses will gain the insight, advice and contacts to help bring their businesses to the next level.”

Photo (from left): Eddie Cullen, Patricia Scanlon, Hesus Inoma, Mary Rose Burke and Feargal Brady (Pic: Jason Clarke)