Dublin Chamber Leads Hong Kong Trade Mission

17 Jan 2019 | 11.22 am

A 20-strong delegation of business executives attended the Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong this week as part of a 5-day business mission organised by Dublin Chamber.

The mission’s aim is to enhance trade links between Ireland and Hong Kong and to help participating businesses identify new business opportunities. Participants are also holding meetings with a mixture of government representatives and Asian business people, as well as site visits to a number of companies in Hong Kong.

Highlights of the mission include a visit to the Huawei Technologies headquarters in Shenzhen.

Dublin Chamber said the number of firms travelling on its annual mission had almost doubled in recent years against the backdrop of Brexit and the growing interest amongst Irish firms to expand their commercial horizons.

Firms travelling on the 2019 mission include Grant Thornton, AIB, Bank Of Ireland, Vodafone, The Doyle Collection, Arthur Cox, Chinnery Spirits, Artelo Bio, Tourism Ireland, Fexco, PwC and Intuition.

Photo (l-r): Brendan Foster, Chairperson of the Ireland Hong Kong Business Forum; Vodaone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary; AIB’s Catherine Moroney; Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke; and Bank of Ireland’s Sean L’Estrange. (Pix: Conor McCabe)