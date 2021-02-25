Dublin Bikes Adds Battery Power To Fleet

25 Feb 2021 | 11.09 am

Dublin Bikes is to add an electric hybrid bicycle offering to its network of bikes-for-hire in the city and plans to make half the fleet of 1,600 bikes electric as the programme is completed.

At present Dublin Bikes, now sponsored by Sky’s Now TV, has 1,600 pedal cycles and 117 bike stations around the city. The scheme was launched in 2009 and has 50,000 regular subscribers.

The e-bike scheme will be subscription only and will cost an extra €60 a year. Each subscriber will be sent their own personal battery, a small one that’s portable, and will provide up to eight kilometres of assistance per charge.

The option will be available on the Dublin Bikes app and website from March 8, with the scheme commencing on March 30 to allow for delivery of the batteries. These come with a charger, weigh about half a kilo, and can fit in a pocket. They slot into the hybrid bike itself, distinguished from the pedal-only model by the blue basket in front, and can also be used via a USB-C port to charge a phone or tablet.

Transport minister Eamon Ryan (pictured) commented: “The additional assistance from an e-bike can make it easier to cover longer distances, and it will offer a new option to people who may find it challenging to cycle on a traditional bike. The Dublin Bikes scheme complements existing transport solutions in the capital, bringing another sustainable and safe travel choice to the community.”

City Council chief executive Owen Keegan commented: “The roll-out of 800 hybrid e-bikes demonstrates Dublin City Council’s commitment to developing cycling in the city. Thanks to this major new innovation, the scheme will be even more user-friendly and it will unlock greater opportunities for members in terms of reduced journey times and longer travel distances.”

Though the batteries will be supplied only to subscribers, all bikes in the scheme, including those with battery slots, can be used pedal-only so existing subscribers and casual users will be able to use the entire fleet.

Pic: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography