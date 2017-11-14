Dublin Airport Welcomes 15 New Services

14 Nov 2017 | 12.34 pm

Dublin Airport has just under one million extra seats across the airport’s route network this winter season, an 8% increase in capacity compared with last year.

According to DAA, five new services started recently. Air Arabia Maroc has launched services to Agadir, Flybe is now flying to London Southend and Ryanair has launched services to Munich and Naples. Ryanair will also add Stuttgart to its route network in the coming weeks.

Ten services which started during the summer season will operate this winter schedule for the first time. Several airlines are also increasing frequency to 14 other destinations this winter.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison commented: “We have been working closely with existing and new airlines to strengthen our route network so we can offer further choices and greater flexibility for customers.”

Passenger numbers have increased by 6% so far this year, with more than 25.3 million passengers using the airport between January and October 2017.

Harrison added that in 2018 as Air Canada will operate direct services to Montreal, Aer Lingus will operate a new transatlantic route to Philadelphia, Cathay Pacific is launching direct flights to Hong Kong, Iceland Air will fly to Reykjavik and Ryanair will add Paphos in Cyprus and Marrakesh in Morocco to its route network.

Dublin Airport now has direct flights to more than 185 destinations in 41 countries operated by a total of 47 airlines.

Photo: Jayde Stanley and Niall Leyden at the launch of Dublin Airport’s winter schedule.