Dublin Airport Upgrades Transfer Area

13 Aug 2018 | 10.42 am

A new airside transfer area has opened at Dublin Airport, which will be capable of handling four times more connecting passengers than pass through the airport at present.

The new building, adjacent to Pier 4 and close to Terminal 2, cost €16m and was completed in 14 months by Flynn Management and Contractors of Glasnevin.

The number of passengers transferring to onward flights at Dublin Airport has increased from 550,000 in 2013 to almost 1.6 million passengers last year, and connecting passenger numbers are up a further 17% this year.

Managing director Vincent Harrison said: “We have been growing Dublin Airport as a connecting gateway between Europe and North America steadily over the past five years and this new transfer facility will help us to further expand that business.

“Growing this part of our business is hugely important in helping us to expand our route network at Dublin Airport, as these additional transfer passengers underpin the viability of a route and also encourage airlines to launch new services and add capacity on existing routes.”

Three Storeys

The three-storey building houses airline information desks, boarding card checkpoints, immigration and customs facilities for transfer passengers to complete a one-stop flight connection process within Pier 4, and has an additional access route for passengers bussed from other areas of the airport.

Dublin is the sixth largest airport in Europe for flight connections to North America. Its top five transatlantic connecting routes are Chicago/Heathrow, Boston/Heathrow, Boston/Paris CDG, Amsterdam/New York JFK, and Boston/Manchester.

The number of seats to and from North America is up 14% this year, with an extra 391,000 seats available. Dublin Airport services ten airlines flying 446 flights per week to and from 16 destinations in the US and four destinations in Canada, an average of 64 flights daily to and from North America.