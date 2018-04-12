Dublin Airport Details 14 New Routes In 2018

12 Apr 2018 | 03.23 pm

Dublin Airport is adding 14 new routes or services to the network of destinations served, and will welcome four new airlines to Dublin in time for the summer season.

More than 1.7 million seats have been added across the airport’s route network, an 8% increase in capacity compared to last summer, with new airlines Cathay Pacific, Croatia Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Icelandair joining the airport’s airline customers.

Five long haul destinations and nine short haul are among the 14 additions to the flight schedule. The long haul routes are Aer Lingus’ service to Philadelphia — which has already started — and its Seattle route which begins next month; Air Canada’s new summer service to Montreal will begin a month later; Cathay Pacific will fly direct to Hong Kong and Hainan Airlines will commence a new direct service to Beijing.

On short haul, Dublin Airport has nine new continental European services this summer. Ryanair has started new services to Marrakesh and Paphos and the airline will add Dalaman, Frankfurt and Luxembourg to its route network later this year. Icelandair will commence a new service to Reykjavik, British Airways will fly to Manchester, Croatia Airlines will launch services to Zagreb and Loganair will operate flights to Carlisle Airport in the Lake District.

The airport says that this summer there will be flights to 195 destinations in 42 countries, operated by 56 airlines. The number of seats to and from North America is up 14%, with an extra 391,000 seats.

The peak summer months will see ten airlines flying 446 flights per week to and from 16 destinations in the US and four destinations in Canada, which equates to an average of 64 flights daily to and from North America.

Overall capacity on existing European routes is set to increase by 8%, with an extra one million additional seats this summer.

New 2018 routes at Dublin Airport