Dubai Designer Lands Central Plaza Contract

03 Jul 2019 | 11.43 am

Design consultancy Serendipity By Design has secured a contract to design the food and beverage areas on the rooftop of Central Plaza in Dublin.

Central Plaza is the commercial development sited in the former headquarters of the Central Bank of Ireland. On completion at the end of 2019, it will provide 12,500 sq. m. of retail, food and beverage and office space. The first tenant openings are expected in early 2020.

Central Plaza developers Hines and Peterson Group announced earlier this year that businessman Zafar Shah had been selected as operator of the hospitality and dining area on the top two floors of the building. Shah previously brought the PF Chang Asian food brand to Dundrum Town Centre shopping centre.

Serendipity by Design will manage the interior architecture and design for Central Plaza’s rooftop food and beverage area. The business is owned by Rebecca Gernon and is headquartered in Dubai.

Gernon founded Serendipity 20 years ago and in May 2018 she opened an office in Dublin, managed by Paolo Cafolla.

“We want to ensure that the venue is active and attractive from early morning to late evening for passing footfall, tourists, local shoppers, office workers and corporates looking to utilise the venue for events,” said Gernon.

Paolo Cafolla added: “We are designing this project using virtual reality technology from the outset so that every inch of the venue will experienced by the owners and operators well before a fit-out contractor is even appointed.”

Photo: Rebecca Gernon and Paolo Cafolla