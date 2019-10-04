Drury Porter Novelli Steps Up Content Focus

04 Oct 2019 | 03.48 pm

Drury Porter Novelli has announced the official launch of Amplify@Drury PN, billed as an enhanced consumer and digital offering.

According to the agency, areas of expertise include “brand story-telling and amplification both on and offline, creative and digital brand communications, strategic consumer PR, brand purpose, experiential, influencer outreach, digital strategy, content production, social media strategy and execution, and social listening”.

Amplify is headed by brand communications lead Nicky Crichton, creative director Breena Cooper, and digital strategy lead Rachel Gallagher. Clients already include Irish Life, Cairn Homes, The Westbury, Beiersdorf, Java Republic, Love Irish Food, Languages Connect, OCF, Bike Week, BuJo and Natterjack Whiskey.

Nicky Crichton commented: “Our work is reflective of the key role that PR now plays in content performance, challenging clients to think differently about control of content, and using these assets to educate, engage and deliver value to consumers, now that social media has entirely redefined the flow of information for all.

“The symbiotic relationship between brands, their agency partners and media owners is ever more apparent, with all parties needing to ensure strong content performance a solid content distribution plan, measured against robust reach and engagement metrics.

“As a multiple award-winning agency in the area of content strategy and media expertise, we’re well placed to help clients to develop multi-channel owned, earned and paid media strategies, with measurable results and ROI, and to ensure that clients stay ahead of the curve when it comes to consumer trends impacting on desired behaviours.”

Drury Porter Novelli has been in business in Ireland for more than 30 years, and is part of a global group that is also part of Omnicom, the global communications agency network.

Photo (l-r): Amplify principals Breena Cooper, Nicky Crichton and Rachel Gallagher.