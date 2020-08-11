Drury Porter Novelli Directors Complete MBO

11 Aug 2020 | 10.11 am

The directors of public relations company Drury Porter Novelli have acquired the business from its owner Omnicom Group for an undisclosed sum.

The full-service agency has been part of the Porter Novelli network for the past five years, having been originally acquired by Omnicom in 2000.

Founded in 1989, Drury has a strong roster of clients across corporate and financial PR, public affairs, and its consumer and digital division, Amplify@Drury. Following the completion of the transaction, the company will trade under its former style of Drury Communications.

The management team, led by Anne-Marie Curran (pictured), also comprises chairman Billy Murphy, finance director Sinead Birt and director Paddy Hughes.

According to its most recent account filings, operating company Drury Communications Ltd booked a profit of c.€510,000 in 2018. Net worth was €1.9m.

Anne-Marie Curran said that DPN enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with Omnicon for the past 20 years. “While we will continue to stay close to our colleagues in Porter Novelli, we were keen to become independent again.

“Under management ownership, our team will be even more agile and innovative, exploiting the fast-moving evolution of communications consultancy. The consequences of the pandemic have re-enforced the critical role of effective communications for brands and businesses. Ironically, our clients’ requirement for assured advice and execution has never been stronger,” Curran added.