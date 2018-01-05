Drug-Free Solution For Mental Health Issues

05 Jan 2018 | 04.09 pm

A new form of treatment for mental health issues will become available in Ireland next week with the introduction of Smart TMS’s innovative Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy to the Irish healthcare market.

According to the British-based clinic, TMS is a clinically proven, non-invasive treatment which stimulates specific areas of the brain using magnetic energy, and can help with a range of mental health issues including depression, anxiety, OCD, addiction, PTSD and depersonalisation disorders.

Britain’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) approved the treatment as a safe alternative to anti-depressants in 2015, and Smart TMS says that studies have shown that around one in three patients experience complete remission after six weeks of treatment.

Chief executive Gerard Barnes said: “Despite the success of TMS treatment, it is still not widely available and many do not even know it exists. We hope that launching this new service will bring greater awareness and understanding of mental health issues and enable people to seek suitable treatment. We are delighted to be launching in Dublin and look forward to providing patients with a drug-free, non-invasive alternative to traditional forms of treatment.”

A course of TMS treatment starts from €4,500, far in excess of a typical course of medication and likely more costly than a course of psychotherapy or counselling for depression, one of the most common complaints in Ireland.

However, one of its big advantages is that it has the potential to help thousands of people suffering from a range of mental health issues, without the side effects associated with anti-depressants or other psychiatric medicines.

Figures from the Healthy Ireland Survey in 2016 suggest that over half of the Irish population will either have personal experience of mental health issues, or of someone with a mental health problem. Specifically, those living in Dublin were identified as having higher psychological distress, according to scores on the Mental Health Index-5. As there is a widespread appetite for non-drug treatment of psychological distress, many of those affected will most likely wish to explore the possibilities offered by TMS.

Smart TMS consultant psychiatrist Dr Inam Ul-Haq added: “Working as a psychiatrist for 16 years has given me a huge insight into the effectiveness of the different treatments currently available for mental health issues.

“Since working with Smart TMS, seeing patients from psychiatric assessment to follow up appointments on recovery for this innovative treatment, the effectiveness of TMS is beyond doubt. Having worked in psychiatry for 13 years in Ireland, I am delighted to be one of the team members of Smart TMS to introduce this innovative treatment to Ireland. This expansion offers people in Ireland with mental health issues the benefits of this non–invasive treatment — the hope of respite from their condition.”