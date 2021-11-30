DropChef Tackles Corporate Market

30 Nov 2021 | 08.59 am

DropChef, Ireland’s largest home recipe kit company, has announced a new ‘corporate wellness’ service line.

The corporate offering includes healthy meals, live online cookery demonstrations and team building events.

In the lead up to the Christmas period, employers can also avail of Irish artisan Christmas hampers, out of the box virtual team events, and Christmas dinner kits for their employees.

CEO Ryan Scott commented: “Over the last year we have worked with some of Ireland’s leading employers in directly identifying how they can do more to retain and reward their talent.

“From these conversations, we got a better sense of the challenges involved with remote and hybrid working arrangements. In response, we have created a suite of employee wellness solutions to meet their needs.”

Gary Scott, Head of Corporate Wellness at DropChef, said: “In recent years, there has been a real effort made by employers in Ireland to create a culture that cares about the health and wellbeing of employees. Our new suite will provide more options and enable companies to move away from the standard gift of alcohol or fast-food vouchers.”

Founded in 2015, DropChef delivers tailored meal kits throughout Ireland. In 2020, a €2m investment in the company was announced by VentureWave Capital.

DropChef currently works with a variety of clients and teams including Google, Accenture and Blueface.

Photo: Ryan Scott (left) and Gary Scott