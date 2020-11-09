DropChef Raises €2m From VentureWave

09 Nov 2020 | 03.23 pm

DropChef, an Irish startup that delivers meal kits to homes, has raised €2m from VentureWave Capital. The investment deal will also see VentureWave co-founder Brian Martin and Insomnia café chain founder Bobby Kerr join DropChef’s board.

DropChef was founded in 2015 by Ryan Scott, Roman Grogan and Sam O’Byrne. Each week, the business’s website offers a choice of several different recipes for customers to choose from. Ingredients and recipe cards for the chosen meals are then delivered to customers nationwide.

Prices for DropChef’s meal kits range from €42 to €65 per week for three recipes and ingredients. Headquartered in Dublin, DropChef booked a loss of €26,000 in 2019 and had net worth of €33,000.

DropChef previously raised €50,000 from Enterprise Ireland and €45,000 from a business entity called Leapside Limited. According to DropChef’s founders, the business saw its revenue growth by 170% over the first quarter of 2020.

The €2m investment from VentureWave Capital is from its Impact Ireland Fund, which invests in tech companies developing services with a positive social impact. DropChef meets the criteria for the fund due to its focus on delivering healthy meals using ingredients from sustainable food producers.

“Our aim is to generate profit with a purpose. This investment will meet a number of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in terms of health, sustainability and education,” said Kieran McLoughlin, VentureWave Capital managing partner.

“We will be measuring and reporting on our social impact alongside the financial growth of the company. Impact Investing is all about doing well while doing good, which is what we aim to achieve with DropChef.”

Ryan Scott, CEO of DropChef, said that the investment will help his business improve customer experience, technology and the company sustainability strategy.

Photo: DropChef founders (from left) Ryan Scott, Roman Grogan and Sam O’Byrne