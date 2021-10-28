Dress For Success Rebrands As WorkEqual

28 Oct 2021 | 12.09 pm

Dress for Success is rebranding as WorkEqual and has launched a new campaign to improve gender equality in the workplace.

WorkEqual will continue all the existing services, including confidence coaching, interview and CV preparation, mentoring and styling services. The rebrand will reflect the expanding range of employment services for women who are seeking to enter or reenter the workplace.

Chief executive Angela Smith stated: “Dress for Success has made a huge difference to thousands of women over the past decade. The focus has been to equip women to enter or return to the workforce. WorkEqual will bolster this work with significantly enhanced initiatives aimed at helping women reach their full potential.

“Over the past decade, we have developed into a national organisation with over 40 expert volunteers, providing a range of services for women seeking employment. We are proud to have supported more than 3,000 women in total, 60% of whom have gone on to secure a job or return to education.

“Under our new WorkEqual brand, we will bolster this work with mentoring initiatives, bespoke training programmes, and one to one coaching.”

Smith added that ta November awareness-raising campaign on gender equality in the workplace will focus on childcare and how family caring duties affect gender equality. The campaign co-sponsors are Permanent TSB and Solas.

Events will include a special meeting of the WorkEqual All-Party Oireachtas Group on Equal Pay Day on November 8.

Photo (l-r): Karen Hackett of Permanent TSB, Solas CEO Andrew Brownlee and Angela Smith. (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)