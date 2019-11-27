DPD Hiring 120 As Athlone Hub Expands

27 Nov 2019 | 12.28 pm

Parcel delivery company DPD Ireland is to add 120 jobs at its Athlone hub, where it is investing a further €2m to expand the central sorting facility.

The Athlone hub opened in 2006 and was extended in 2017, increasing capacity by 20%, and the latest expansion will bring the total investment at the hub to €38m.

During peak periods, upwards of 170,000 parcels will be processed per day at DPD’s network of 34 Irish depots. A total of 21,000 parcels will be sorted per hour, versus the regular non-peak parcel volumes of 14,000 per hour, the company says.

Business minister Heather Humphreys said: “This is a very significant announcement of new jobs not only in Athlone and the Midlands region, but nationwide. As chair of the Retail Consultation Forum, I am especially keen that retailers all over Ireland are positioned to take advantage of digital transformation.

“This offers huge potential for growth, as DPD’s announcement demonstrates. I want to congratulate DPD on their expansion and look forward to seeing their jobs having a big impact.”

The new jobs will include positions as drivers, sorting staff in the regional networks, night staff at the Athlone hub and administrative staff throughout the country, and recruitment is to begin immediately.

DPD chief executive Des Travers added: “We are on track to deliver 22 million parcels this year, up from 19 million last year, and boosting our team will allow us to scale up faster.

“Irish retailers are continuing to improve their online presence, offering consumers a better choice, and as a result, deliveries are up and our turnover is expected to be €100m.”

DPD Ireland is part of DPDgroup, the second largest international parcel delivery network in Europe. In turn, DPDgroup is the parcel delivery network of GeoPost, which posted sales of €7.3 billion in 2018. GeoPost is a holding company owned by Le Groupe La Poste.

Photo: Des Travers (centre), with drivers Tom Searle and Francis Bradley