Dot IE Domain Registrations Hit 250,000

16 Aug 2018 | 12.07 pm

A Dublin-based beauty salon has become the 250,000th registered .IE domain name, according to the IE Domain Registry. The Wicklow Street Clinic launched a new online store in April and has been in business for more than 30 years.

IEDR data shows more than 28,000 new .IE domains were registered during the first half of 2018, equivalent to 154 per day. The first-half registrations were up by 39% on the same period in 2017, with increases recorded in 31 of the 31 counties in Ireland.

David Curtin, chief executive of the IEDR, said that three-quarters of Irish shoppers regarded buying Irish produce as important when surveyed for the IEDR.

“A website with a .IE domain shows local customers that a business is trustworthy and familiar, and international consumers that it is authentically Irish.”

Almost two-thirds of new .IE domains were registered by businesses so far this year. “While applicants are still required to prove their connection to Ireland, the process is now easier and faster, and has opened-up the .IE namespace significantly for Irish citizens, businesses and associations,” said Curtin.

Rasa Levinaite, owner of the Wicklow Street Clinic, said that 70% of her firm’s customers book their appointments online. “The reality is that if you can’t provide what customers want through your website then customers will look elsewhere,” she added.

Photo: David Curtin and Rasa Levinaite