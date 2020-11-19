Don’t Miss The Credit Guarantee Scheme Webinar

19 Nov 2020 | 08.39 am

Business Plus in association with Mazda is presenting a Webinar on Wednesday, November 25, at 11.30am, to explore SME appetite for loan funding, and the various borrowing options available.

The Webinar will centre on the new Covid-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme which provides lenders with an 80% Government guarantee.

The event will also explore risk-sharing schemes designed by the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland, such as the Covid-19 Working Capital Loan Scheme, the Future Growth Loan Scheme, and the Brexit Loan Scheme.

How do these schemes operate, and which one is best suited to your business needs?

John Madigan, Head of Marketing and Research at the SBCI, will be on hand to explain, and to discuss SME borrowing trends at the moment.

The banking perspective will be provided by Brian Whelan, Head of Small Business & New Business Origination – Dublin at Bank of Ireland.

How does risk-sharing affect the bank’s attitude to assessing loan applications, and what sectors are taking advantage of the funding opportunities?

The SME borrower perspective will be provided by Chris Ball, Corporate Finance Partner at RBK Chartered Accountants.

Chris will discuss how his firm’s clients are coping with pandemic impacts, and whether they’re prepared to borrow to see them through the current extraordinary circumstances.

The Webinar takes place on Wednesday, November 25, from 11.30am, in association with our sponsor Mazda and powered by The Executive Institute.

• To register for free attendance at this event and book in it your diary, click HERE

