Don’t Miss The Business Plus Breakfast Club

Meet Three Of Ireland’s Leading CEOs at the

Business Plus Breakfast Club, Friday, 20 October 2017

LEADING A GROWTH BUSINESS

WHEN Friday October 20, 2017, 8am to 9.30am (Registration and Breakfast from 7.30am)

WHERE InterContinental Dublin Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

TICKET €45

Join Business Plus for a networking and discussion event to learn from three of Ireland’s leading CEOs about how to accelerate business growth.The best companies set themselves apart by their ability to change momentum more quickly than competitors, and the chief executive decides on strategic priorities and sets the pace of the team and the organisation. At this Business Plus Breakfast Club event, attendees will find out how this is achieved in practice.

OUR BREAKFAST CLUB GUESTS





PAT McCANN

Pat McCann is the founder and CEO of Dalata Hotel Group plc, which he has taken from small beginnings to becoming Ireland’s largest hotel company. With almost five decades of experience in this most demanding people-centric business, Pat as grown Dalata to a market cap of over €1 billion with ambitious takeover deals.

ALAN COX

Alan Cox is CEO of Core Media, Ireland’s largest marketing communications group, with annual billings of €225 million. Alan has built Core Media into a group of four media agencies and five specialist divisions, in an industry now characterised by digital disruption. His response has been to lead transformation of fundamental business processes and team structures.

PASCHAL NAYLOR

Before becoming Managing Director of Arkphire, Paschal Naylor held senior management positions in a number of Irish technology companies, including EDS Ireland where he was a director, and Memorex Telex where he was finance manager. Paschal is a certified accountant (FCCA) and a graduate member of the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

