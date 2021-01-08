Don’t Ask Too Much For Your House, Warns Lisney

08 Jan 2021 | 07.43 am

Property agency Lisney has warned vendors looking to sell their houses that they should list ‘realistic’ asking prices if they want to sell quickly.

“Purchasers will remain sensitive to asking prices throughout 2021,” said the estate agent. “For vendors, properties quoting realistic asking prices from the start of the sales process will garner the greatest attention. Likewise, damage will be done to purchaser interest in homes quoting over-priced figures.

“Any change in Dublin residential prices in 2021 will be linked to the economy, employment and consumer confidence.”

Lisney said that sales in 2020 up to March paralleled sales in 2019, but the first lockdown cut sales in the following months by up to 50%. It expects sales this year to be better. “For 2021, the first and second half of the year will be different. In the short-term, supply will remain the key issue, and combined with pent-up demand and good market sentiment prices will likely hold firm.

“As the year progresses and a vaccine is hopefully rolled out in stages, vendors will become more confident. Those holding off selling will move to put their properties on the market, but it will take time for stock levels to build up.”

Research director Aoife Brennan said: “Investment demand is fixed on prime PRS, industrial and office assets, where significant capital is chasing opportunities. Long-term lettings to local authorities and demand from approved housing bodies will be strong in the PRS sector in 2021.”

