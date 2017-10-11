Donohoe Targets €3.3bn Hike In Tax Burden

11 Oct 2017 | 09.30 am

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe (pictured) is budgeting to extract an extra €3,290m from taxpayers through 2018, a year-on-year increase of 5.2%. The extra tax revenue will go towards paying for the €2,430m increase in government current and capital spending, an annual rise of 4.2%.

Budget 2018 adjustments to tax bands and reductions in USC rates have a forecast tax cost of €335m. However, the Department of Finance expects the Income Tax yield to increase by €1,200m through 2018, due to rising employment and more people paying tax at higher rates.

Budget 2018 provides for an increase of €750 in the income tax standard rate band, from €33,800 to €34,550 for single individuals and from €42,800 to €43,550 for married one earner couples. Despite this adjustment, DoF is forecasting that 25,000 more income earners will be paying 40% income tax on some of their income in 2018 compared with 2017.

DoF also expects that 33,700 income earners who were previously exempt from income tax as their standard rate liability was covered by credits will enter the income tax net in 2018.

In Budget 2018, the €335m income tax ‘cost’ is offset by higher taxes and levies that are forecast to garner an extra €830m for state coffers. In addition, DoF believes that increased government spending will generate tax buoyancy of €140m. In overall tax terms therefore, Paschal Donohoe’s first budget was designed to boost tax receipts by €635m, even before the tax revenue increase flowing from expected economic growth in 2018.

The Budget provides for a €1,640m (+3.0%) increase in department current expenditure in 2018 and a €790m (+17.4%) hike in capital spending.

• Download Department of Finance tax and spending projections

