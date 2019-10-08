Donohoe Details €260m No-Deal Contingency

08 Oct 2019 | 02.53 pm

Finance minister Paschal Donohoe has presented details of Budget 2020, declaring that this year’s state budgetary planning process is “without precedent”.

The minister stated: “This is a budget that has been developed in the shadow of Brexit. And the context for Brexit has now shifted to no-deal as our central assumption. This does not mean that no-deal is inevitable, but equally we stand ready if it does happen.”

Intervening to support the economy in the event of a no-deal will see the surplus swing to a deficit of 0.6 per cent of GDP in 2020, the minister predicted.

“However, there is large uncertainty around this given the unprecedented nature of a disorderly Brexit,” Donohoe added.

The minister outlined a package of €200m, excluding EU funding, to respond to Brexit. The funding is being allocated in 2020 across a number of departments and agencies to increase the level of staffing, upgrade infrastructure at ports and airports and invest in IT and facilities management.

Enterprise Supports

In addition, in the event of no-deal €260m will be made available to support the Agriculture, Enterprise and Tourism sectors.

According to the minister: “From this, €110m for enterprises has been identified for the first wave of funding for targeted new interventions to help vulnerable but viable firms adjust to a no-deal Brexit. These interventions will support firms of all sizes at all levels of difficulty, with a particular focus on sectors most exposed, including food, manufacturing and internationally traded services.”

Support will be by way of grants, loans and equity investment and will include:

• €45m Transition Fund

• €42m Rescue and Restructuring Fund

• €8m Transformation Fund for Food and Non-Food businesses

• €5m extra for Micro Finance Ireland

• €5m for a Local Enterprise Offices Emergency Brexit Fund

• €2m extra for Intertrade Ireland

• €3m extra for Regulatory Bodies.

€85m For Beef Farmers

Donohoe stated that €110m will be provided through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Vote in the event of a no-deal Brexit to fund supports for the beef sector and the fishing fleet.

“We also want to support food companies to re-orient towards new products and markets,” Donohoe stated. “To do this, €85m will be provided for beef farmers, €14m for fisheries, €6m for other livestock farmers and mushrooms sector, and €5m for the food and drinks processing industry.

“In addition, €40m of funding for the tourism sector will be provided,” Donohoe added.

Tax Changes

As expected, Budget 2020 has hiked the Carbon Tax but there is good news for businesses too, with tweaks to several other government initiatives.

The Carbon Tax increases by €6 to €26 per tonne after midnight tonight on petrol and diesel; carbon tax changes to other fuels (e.g. home heating) won’t come into effect until May 2020.

There are no changes to income tax thresholds or rates in Budget 2020, while the earned income credit for self-employed people rises from €1,350 to €1,500. That still leaves the income tax difference between the self-employed and the PAYE sector at €1,500 vs €1,650.

For Capital Acquisitions Tax, finance minister Paschal Donohoe revealed that the category A threshold (which applies primarily to gifts and inheritances from parents to their children) is being increased from €320,000 to €335,000.

Among the changes to business-focused schemes are:

Key Employee Engagement Programme (KEEP)

Companies operating through a group structure now qualify for KEEP

Part-time/flexible working employees are now eligible for inclusion

Existing shares to qualify for KEEP

Employment and Investment Incentive (EII)

Full income tax relief (40%) will be provided in the year in which the investment is made. Hitherto, 30% relief was provided upon the initial investment and a further 10% is given after year three subject to certain conditions

The annual investment limit will be increased from €150,000 to €250,000, and to €500,000 in the case of those who invest for a minimum period of 10 years.

Research & Development Tax Credit