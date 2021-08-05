Donnybrook Fair Listing For Jump Juice Bars

05 Aug 2021 | 10.14 am

Cork’s Jump Juice Bars has joined up with speciality grocer Donnybrook Fair, which will stock its range of fruit and vegetable juices and smoothies.

Founded in 2003 by husband-and-wife team Claire and Charlie Scanlan, Jump operates 24 locations nationwide and employs c.150 staff. In November 2020, the brand launched its cold-pressed bottled range which it sold online via its delivery service, Jump Juice Direct.

The listing with Donnybrook Fair is the brand’s first foray into the grocery and convenience space. Owned by Musgrave, the chain is known as a supporter of Irish artisan producers.

Managing director Charlie Scanlan said: “Moving into new channels is a big part of our plans for the Jump Juice Bars brand, and this marks an incredible start to our retail journey.”

Donnybrook Fair stores on Morehampton Road and in Malahide will carry the brand’s three signature smoothies — Mango (mango, orange, apple and pineapple), Berry (mixed berries, apples, oranges and bananas) and the classic Strawberry (strawberries, bananas, grapes and orange).

DF customers can also choose from juices including the Green Juice (cucumber, apple, spinach, kale and wheatgrass), the Citrus Twist (strawberries, orange, lemon and pineapple) and the Fruity Juice, (strawberries, apples, pears and grapes).

According to Jump, the cold-press process used to extract the juices means that its juices and smoothies stay fresh in the fridge for up to 50 days.

Photo (l-r): Claire and Charlie Scanlan