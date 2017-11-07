07 Nov 2017 | 03.34 pm

Online food delivery service Just Eat is partnering with Donnybrook Fair to deliver pre-made gourmet meals from the retailer around Dublin city.

Customers will be able to use Just Eat to order a variety of meals, along with dessert options and wines, from Donnybrook Fair’s stores in Donnybrook and Baggot Street.

Deliveries will be made to areas including Ballsbridge, Christchurch, Dartry, Donnybrook, Dublin 1, Dublin 2, Milltown, Rathmines, Sandymount and Smithfield.

The pre-made meal options are designed to be heated at home by the customer – Just Eat’s online menu includes instructions on how to cook them.

Just Eat currently partners with more than 2,000 restaurants nationwide and has recently expanded its Dublin-based partnership network.

Amanda Roche Kelly, managing director of Just Eat Ireland, said that her business is committed to including more healthy options in its food offering.

“We’re delighted to announce Donnybrook Fair as a welcome addition to our growing community. This marks the first time this much loved local store has made their meals available online for delivery,” she added.

Joe Doyle, managing director Donnybrook Fair, said that customers want good food at their fingertips. “They will now be able to get our range of freshly prepared meals and artisan produce directly to their door. We look forward to growing this offering further as we continue to expand.”

Photo: Amanda Roche Kelly and Joe Doyle