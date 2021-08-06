Donnelly Sets Out Numbers Allowed At Sports Fixtures

|
|
|
|
|(1)
Event
|(2)
Date or period
|(3)
Location
|(4)
Maximum number of persons
|
1.
|
All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Leinster Final
|
2nd day of August 2021
|
O’Connor Park, Offaly
|
1,800
|
2.
|
Bohemian FC v PAOK, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round
|
3rd day of August 2021
|
Aviva Stadium, Dublin
|
8,000
|
3.
|
Shamrock Rovers v Teuta, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round
|
5th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
4.
|
Waterford v Bohemian FC, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford
|
600
|
5.
|
Dundalk FC v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
Oriel Park, Louth
|
500
|
6.
|
Bray Wanderers v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow
|
600
|
7.
|
Galway United v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
Eamon Deacy Park, Galway
|
800
|
8.
|
Treaty United v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
Markets Field, Limerick
|
900
|
9.
|
UCD v Shelbourne FC, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
6th day of August 2021
|
UCD Bowl, Dublin
|
500
|
10.
|
All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Connacht Final
|
6th day of August 2021
|
Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon
|
1,500
|
11.
|
All Ireland U20 Football Semi Final
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan
|
2,000
|
12.
|
DLR Waves v Treaty United, Women’s National League
|
7th day of August 2021
|
UCD Bowl, Dublin
|
500
|
13.
|
Galway Womens FC v Peamount Utd, Women’s National League
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Eamon Deacy Park, Galway
|
500
|
14.
|
Bohemian FC v Athlone Town, Women’s National League
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Dalymount Park, Dublin
|
400
|
15.
|
Wexford Youths v Shelbourne FC, Women’s National League
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford
|
500
|
16.
|
Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
7th day of August 2021
|
The Showgrounds, Sligo
|
800
|
17.
|
Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
7th day of August 2021
|
St. Colman’s Park, Cork
|
500
|
18.
|
Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Down v Wexford
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Clane GAA Club, Kildare
|
300
|
19.
|
Hurling U20 Championship game
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
20.
|
All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
|
7th day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
24,000
|
21.
|
All Ireland Hurling Semi Final
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
24,000
|
22.
|
Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Clare v Westmeath
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway
|
300
|
23.
|
Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Kildare v Leitrim
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Mullahoran GAA Club, Cavan
|
300
|
24.
|
Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Laois v Louth
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Kinnegad GAA Club, Westmeath
|
300
|
25.
|
Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
26.
|
All Ireland U20 Hurling Championships Final 2021
|
8th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
27.
|
All Ireland Minor Hurling Championships – Munster Final
|
9th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
28.
|
All Ireland Minor Football Championships – Munster Final
|
11th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles or LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick
|
4,400
|
29.
|
Dundalk FC v Vitesse Arnhem, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round
|
12th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
30.
|
St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Richmond Park, Dublin
|
700
|
31.
|
Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow
|
600
|
32.
|
Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Turner’s Cross, Cork
|
900
|
33.
|
Galway United v Shelbourne, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Eamon Deacy Park, Galway
|
800
|
34.
|
UCD v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
UCD Bowl, Dublin
|
500
|
35.
|
Wexford v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford
|
500
|
36.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final
|
13th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
37.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final
|
14th day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
38.
|
Longford Town v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
14th day of August 2021
|
Bishopsgate, Longford
|
1,000
|
39.
|
All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final
|
14th day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
24,000
|
40.
|
All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final
|
15th day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
24,000
|
41.
|
Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
15th day of August 2021
|
Head in the Game Park, Louth
|
500
|
42.
|
Bohemian FC v Sligo Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
15th day of August 2021
|
Dalymount Park, Dublin
|
500
|
43.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
17th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
44.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
18th day of August 2021
|
Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
8,000
|
45.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
19th day of August 2021
|
Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
8,000
|
46.
|
Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st Cricket Test – T20 International
|
19th day of August 2021
|
Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin
|
560
|
47.
|
Dundalk v Drogheda United, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Oriel Park, Louth
|
500
|
48.
|
Waterford v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford
|
600
|
49.
|
Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Finn Park, Donegal
|
800
|
50.
|
Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC , Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
51.
|
Athlone Town v Galway United, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Athlone Stadium, Westmeath
|
500
|
52.
|
Cabinteely v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Stradbrook, Dublin
|
500
|
53.
|
Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Tolka Park, Dublin
|
700
|
54.
|
Treaty United v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
20th day of August 2021
|
Markets Field, Limerick
|
900
|
55.
|
Sligo Rovers v Derry City, Premier Division, League of Ireland match
|
21st day of August 2021
|
The Showgrounds, Sligo
|
800
|
56.
|
Galway Women’s v Cork City, Women’s National League
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Eamon Deacy Park, Galway
|
500
|
57.
|
Bohemian FC v Treaty United, Women’s National League
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Dalymount Park, Dublin
|
400
|
58.
|
DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League
|
21st day of August 2021
|
UCD Bowl, Dublin
|
500
|
59.
|
Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Women’s National League
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Tolka Park, Dublin
|
700
|
60.
|
Cobh Ramblers v UCD, First Division, League of Ireland match
|
21st day of August 2021
|
St. Colman’s Park, Cork
|
500
|
61.
|
All Ireland Camogie Championship Quarter Final
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
|
3,500
|
62.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Final
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Semple Stadium, Thurles
|
4,400
|
63.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final
|
21st day of August 2021
|
O’Connor Park, Offaly
|
1,800
|
64.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final
|
21st day of August 2021
|
Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan
|
2,000
|
65.
|
All Ireland Hurling Final
|
22nd day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
40,000
|
66.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
24th day of August 2021
|
Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
1,500
|
67.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
25th day of August 2021
|
Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
8,000
|
68.
|
UEFA Europa Conference League play-off
|
26th day of August 2021
|
Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin
|
8,000
|
69.
|
Waterford v Kilnamanagh, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford
|
700
|
70.
|
Dundalk FC v St. Mochtas, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
Oriel Park, Louth
|
500
|
71.
|
Finn Harps v Derry City, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
Finn Park, Donegal
|
800
|
72.
|
Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
Dalymount Park, Dublin
|
400
|
73.
|
Cork City FC v St. Patricks Athletic, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
Turner’s Cross, Cork
|
900
|
74.
|
UCD v Longford Town, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round
|
27th day of August 2021
|
UCD Bowl, Dublin
|
500
|
75.
|
All Ireland Camogie Championship Semi Final
|
28th day of August 2021
|
Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork
|
7,000
|
76.
|
Athlone Town v Treaty United, Women’s National League
|
28th day of August 2021
|
Athlone Town Stadium, Westmeath
|
500
|
77.
|
Cork City v Shelbourne FC, Womens National League
|
28th day of August 2021
|
Turner’s Cross, Cork
|
900
|
78.
|
Wexford Youths v Peamount, Womens National League
|
28th day of August 2021
|
Ferrycarrig Park ,Wexford
|
500
|
79.
|
Galway Womens v Bohemian FC, Womens National League
|
28th day of August 2021
|
Eamon Deacy Park, Galway
|
800
|
80.
|
2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Final
|
28th day of August 2021
|
O’Connor Park, Tullamore
|
1,800
|
81.
|
All Ireland Football Final
|
29th day of August 2021
|
Croke Park, Dublin
|
40,000
|
82.
|
Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd Cricket Test – T20 International
|
29th day of August 2021
|
Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin
|
560