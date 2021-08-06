Donnelly Sets Out Numbers Allowed At Sports Fixtures

06 Aug 2021 | 11.15 am

Donnelly Sets Out Numbers Allowed At Sports Fixtures

GAA finals will see 40,000 in Croke Park

06 Aug 2021 | 11.15 am

The government has released a list of sports fixtures during August which it says are permitted under the Covid-19 health regulations.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly published updated regulations listing permitted sporting events and governing the numbers who can attend and the venues for each event.

The biggest crowds permitted during August will be for the All-Ireland hurling final on 22 August, when 40,000 can attend at Croke Park, and the football final on August 29, when the same number can be present.

The second biggest crowds will be for the football semi-finals on 14 and 15 August at Croke Park, when 24,000 can attend each fixture, and for the hurling equivalents this weekend on August 7 Nad 8, when 24,000 can also be present.

The smallest number allowed to attend a fixture is 300 — for the Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Finals in Kildare on August 7, and in Galway, Cavan and Westmeath on August 8, all at club grounds.

 

SCHEDULE
SCHEDULE 3
Regulation 3A
(1)

Event

 (2)

Date or period

 (3)

Location

 (4)

Maximum number of persons

1.

All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Leinster Final

2nd day of August 2021

O’Connor Park, Offaly

1,800

2.

Bohemian FC v PAOK, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round

3rd day of August 2021

Aviva Stadium, Dublin

8,000

3.

Shamrock Rovers v Teuta, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round

5th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

4.

Waterford v Bohemian FC, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford

600

5.

Dundalk FC v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

Oriel Park, Louth

500

6.

Bray Wanderers v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow

600

7.

Galway United v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

Eamon Deacy Park, Galway

800

8.

Treaty United v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

Markets Field, Limerick

900

9.

UCD v Shelbourne FC, First Division, League of Ireland match

6th day of August 2021

UCD Bowl, Dublin

500

10.

All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Connacht Final

6th day of August 2021

Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon

1,500

11.

All Ireland U20 Football Semi Final

7th day of August 2021

Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan

2,000

12.

DLR Waves v Treaty United, Women’s National League

7th day of August 2021

UCD Bowl, Dublin

500

13.

Galway Womens FC v Peamount Utd, Women’s National League

7th day of August 2021

Eamon Deacy Park, Galway

500

14.

Bohemian FC v Athlone Town, Women’s National League

7th day of August 2021

Dalymount Park, Dublin

400

15.

Wexford Youths v Shelbourne FC, Women’s National League

7th day of August 2021

Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford

500

16.

Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

7th day of August 2021

The Showgrounds, Sligo

800

17.

Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match

7th day of August 2021

St. Colman’s Park, Cork

500

18.

Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Down v Wexford

7th day of August 2021

Clane GAA Club, Kildare

300

19.

Hurling U20 Championship game

7th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

20.

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

7th day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

24,000

21.

All Ireland Hurling Semi Final

8th day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

24,000

22.

Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Clare v Westmeath

8th day of August 2021

Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway

300

23.

Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Kildare v Leitrim

8th day of August 2021

Mullahoran GAA Club, Cavan

300

24.

Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Laois v Louth

8th day of August 2021

Kinnegad GAA Club, Westmeath

300

25.

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

8th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

26.

All Ireland U20 Hurling Championships Final 2021

8th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

27.

All Ireland Minor Hurling Championships – Munster Final

9th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

28.

All Ireland Minor Football Championships – Munster Final

11th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles or LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

4,400

29.

Dundalk FC v Vitesse Arnhem, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round

12th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

30.

St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

Richmond Park, Dublin

700

31.

Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, First Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow

600

32.

Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, First Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

Turner’s Cross, Cork

900

33.

Galway United v Shelbourne, First Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

Eamon Deacy Park, Galway

800

34.

UCD v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

UCD Bowl, Dublin

500

35.

Wexford v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match

13th day of August 2021

Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford

500

36.

2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final

13th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

37.

2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final

14th day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

38.

Longford Town v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

14th day of August 2021

Bishopsgate, Longford

1,000

39.

All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final

14th day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

24,000

40.

All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final

15th day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

24,000

41.

Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

15th day of August 2021

Head in the Game Park, Louth

500

42.

Bohemian FC v Sligo Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

15th day of August 2021

Dalymount Park, Dublin

500

43.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

17th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

44.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

18th day of August 2021

Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

8,000

45.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

19th day of August 2021

Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

8,000

46.

Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st Cricket Test – T20 International

19th day of August 2021

Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin

560

47.

Dundalk v Drogheda United, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Oriel Park, Louth

500

48.

Waterford v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford

600

49.

Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Finn Park, Donegal

800

50.

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC , Premier Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

51.

Athlone Town v Galway United, First Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Athlone Stadium, Westmeath

500

52.

Cabinteely v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Stradbrook, Dublin

500

53.

Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, First Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Tolka Park, Dublin

700

54.

Treaty United v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match

20th day of August 2021

Markets Field, Limerick

900

55.

Sligo Rovers v Derry City, Premier Division, League of Ireland match

21st day of August 2021

The Showgrounds, Sligo

800

56.

Galway Women’s v Cork City, Women’s National League

21st day of August 2021

Eamon Deacy Park, Galway

500

57.

Bohemian FC v Treaty United, Women’s National League

21st day of August 2021

Dalymount Park, Dublin

400

58.

DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League

21st day of August 2021

UCD Bowl, Dublin

500

59.

Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Women’s National League

21st day of August 2021

Tolka Park, Dublin

700

60.

Cobh Ramblers v UCD, First Division, League of Ireland match

21st day of August 2021

St. Colman’s Park, Cork

500

61.

All Ireland Camogie Championship Quarter Final

21st day of August 2021

Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

3,500

62.

2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Final

21st day of August 2021

Semple Stadium, Thurles

4,400

63.

2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final

21st day of August 2021

O’Connor Park, Offaly

1,800

64.

2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final

21st day of August 2021

Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan

2,000

65.

All Ireland Hurling Final

22nd day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

40,000

66.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

24th day of August 2021

Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

1,500

67.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

25th day of August 2021

Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

8,000

68.

UEFA Europa Conference League play-off

26th day of August 2021

Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin

8,000

69.

Waterford v Kilnamanagh, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford

700

70.

Dundalk FC v St. Mochtas, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

Oriel Park, Louth

500

71.

Finn Harps v Derry City, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

Finn Park, Donegal

800

72.

Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

Dalymount Park, Dublin

400

73.

Cork City FC v St. Patricks Athletic, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

Turner’s Cross, Cork

900

74.

UCD v Longford Town, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round

27th day of August 2021

UCD Bowl, Dublin

500

75.

All Ireland Camogie Championship Semi Final

28th day of August 2021

Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork

7,000

76.

Athlone Town v Treaty United, Women’s National League

28th day of August 2021

Athlone Town Stadium, Westmeath

500

77.

Cork City v Shelbourne FC, Womens National League

28th day of August 2021

Turner’s Cross, Cork

900

78.

Wexford Youths v Peamount, Womens National League

28th day of August 2021

Ferrycarrig Park ,Wexford

500

79.

Galway Womens v Bohemian FC, Womens National League

28th day of August 2021

Eamon Deacy Park, Galway

800

80.

2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Final

28th day of August 2021

O’Connor Park, Tullamore

1,800

81.

All Ireland Football Final

29th day of August 2021

Croke Park, Dublin

40,000

82.

Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd Cricket Test – T20 International

29th day of August 2021

Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin

560

Pic: Leah Farrell

Read next:

Rules Announced For Indoor Hospitality Operations

Proof of Covid immunity required for indoor meal or drink

Virgin Unveils UEFA Broadcasting Rights Deal

Virgin to no longer broadcast all Champions League fixtures

Comments are closed.