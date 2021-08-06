Donnelly Sets Out Numbers Allowed At Sports Fixtures

06 Aug 2021 | 11.15 am

The government has released a list of sports fixtures during August which it says are permitted under the Covid-19 health regulations.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly published updated regulations listing permitted sporting events and governing the numbers who can attend and the venues for each event.

The biggest crowds permitted during August will be for the All-Ireland hurling final on 22 August, when 40,000 can attend at Croke Park, and the football final on August 29, when the same number can be present.

The second biggest crowds will be for the football semi-finals on 14 and 15 August at Croke Park, when 24,000 can attend each fixture, and for the hurling equivalents this weekend on August 7 Nad 8, when 24,000 can also be present.

The smallest number allowed to attend a fixture is 300 — for the Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Finals in Kildare on August 7, and in Galway, Cavan and Westmeath on August 8, all at club grounds.

SCHEDULE SCHEDULE 3 Regulation 3A (1) Event (2) Date or period (3) Location (4) Maximum number of persons 1. All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Leinster Final 2nd day of August 2021 O’Connor Park, Offaly 1,800 2. Bohemian FC v PAOK, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round 3rd day of August 2021 Aviva Stadium, Dublin 8,000 3. Shamrock Rovers v Teuta, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round 5th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 4. Waterford v Bohemian FC, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford 600 5. Dundalk FC v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 Oriel Park, Louth 500 6. Bray Wanderers v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow 600 7. Galway United v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 Eamon Deacy Park, Galway 800 8. Treaty United v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 Markets Field, Limerick 900 9. UCD v Shelbourne FC, First Division, League of Ireland match 6th day of August 2021 UCD Bowl, Dublin 500 10. All Ireland Minor Football Championship – Connacht Final 6th day of August 2021 Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon 1,500 11. All Ireland U20 Football Semi Final 7th day of August 2021 Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan 2,000 12. DLR Waves v Treaty United, Women’s National League 7th day of August 2021 UCD Bowl, Dublin 500 13. Galway Womens FC v Peamount Utd, Women’s National League 7th day of August 2021 Eamon Deacy Park, Galway 500 14. Bohemian FC v Athlone Town, Women’s National League 7th day of August 2021 Dalymount Park, Dublin 400 15. Wexford Youths v Shelbourne FC, Women’s National League 7th day of August 2021 Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford 500 16. Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 7th day of August 2021 The Showgrounds, Sligo 800 17. Cobh Ramblers v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match 7th day of August 2021 St. Colman’s Park, Cork 500 18. Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Down v Wexford 7th day of August 2021 Clane GAA Club, Kildare 300 19. Hurling U20 Championship game 7th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 20. All Ireland Hurling Semi Final 7th day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 24,000 21. All Ireland Hurling Semi Final 8th day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 24,000 22. Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Clare v Westmeath 8th day of August 2021 Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, Galway 300 23. Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Kildare v Leitrim 8th day of August 2021 Mullahoran GAA Club, Cavan 300 24. Ladies Gaelic Football TG4 Intermediate Championship Quarter Final Laois v Louth 8th day of August 2021 Kinnegad GAA Club, Westmeath 300 25. Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 8th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 26. All Ireland U20 Hurling Championships Final 2021 8th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 27. All Ireland Minor Hurling Championships – Munster Final 9th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 28. All Ireland Minor Football Championships – Munster Final 11th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles or LIT Gaelic Grounds, Limerick 4,400 29. Dundalk FC v Vitesse Arnhem, UEFA Conference League 3rd Qualifying Round 12th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 30. St. Patrick’s Athletic v Waterford, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 Richmond Park, Dublin 700 31. Bray Wanderers v Treaty United, First Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 Carlisle Grounds, Wicklow 600 32. Cork City v Cobh Ramblers, First Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 Turner’s Cross, Cork 900 33. Galway United v Shelbourne, First Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 Eamon Deacy Park, Galway 800 34. UCD v Athlone Town, First Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 UCD Bowl, Dublin 500 35. Wexford v Cabinteely, First Division, League of Ireland match 13th day of August 2021 Ferrycarrig Park, Wexford 500 36. 2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final 13th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 37. 2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Semi Final 14th day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 38. Longford Town v Finn Harps, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 14th day of August 2021 Bishopsgate, Longford 1,000 39. All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final 14th day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 24,000 40. All Ireland Football Semi Final and U20 Football final 15th day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 24,000 41. Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 15th day of August 2021 Head in the Game Park, Louth 500 42. Bohemian FC v Sligo Rovers, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 15th day of August 2021 Dalymount Park, Dublin 500 43. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 17th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 44. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 18th day of August 2021 Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 8,000 45. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 19th day of August 2021 Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 8,000 46. Ireland v Zimbabwe, 1st Cricket Test – T20 International 19th day of August 2021 Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin 560 47. Dundalk v Drogheda United, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Oriel Park, Louth 500 48. Waterford v Longford Town, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford 600 49. Finn Harps v St. Patrick’s Athletic, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Finn Park, Donegal 800 50. Shamrock Rovers v Bohemian FC , Premier Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 51. Athlone Town v Galway United, First Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Athlone Stadium, Westmeath 500 52. Cabinteely v Cork City, First Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Stradbrook, Dublin 500 53. Shelbourne v Bray Wanderers, First Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Tolka Park, Dublin 700 54. Treaty United v Wexford, First Division, League of Ireland match 20th day of August 2021 Markets Field, Limerick 900 55. Sligo Rovers v Derry City, Premier Division, League of Ireland match 21st day of August 2021 The Showgrounds, Sligo 800 56. Galway Women’s v Cork City, Women’s National League 21st day of August 2021 Eamon Deacy Park, Galway 500 57. Bohemian FC v Treaty United, Women’s National League 21st day of August 2021 Dalymount Park, Dublin 400 58. DLR Waves v Wexford Youths, Women’s National League 21st day of August 2021 UCD Bowl, Dublin 500 59. Shelbourne v Athlone Town, Women’s National League 21st day of August 2021 Tolka Park, Dublin 700 60. Cobh Ramblers v UCD, First Division, League of Ireland match 21st day of August 2021 St. Colman’s Park, Cork 500 61. All Ireland Camogie Championship Quarter Final 21st day of August 2021 Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 3,500 62. 2021 All Ireland Minor Hurling championships Final 21st day of August 2021 Semple Stadium, Thurles 4,400 63. 2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final 21st day of August 2021 O’Connor Park, Offaly 1,800 64. 2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Semi Final 21st day of August 2021 Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan 2,000 65. All Ireland Hurling Final 22nd day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 40,000 66. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 24th day of August 2021 Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 1,500 67. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 25th day of August 2021 Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 8,000 68. UEFA Europa Conference League play-off 26th day of August 2021 Aviva Stadium, Dublin or Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 8,000 69. Waterford v Kilnamanagh, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 The Regional Sports Centre, Waterford 700 70. Dundalk FC v St. Mochtas, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 Oriel Park, Louth 500 71. Finn Harps v Derry City, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 Finn Park, Donegal 800 72. Bohemian FC v Shamrock Rovers, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 Dalymount Park, Dublin 400 73. Cork City FC v St. Patricks Athletic, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 Turner’s Cross, Cork 900 74. UCD v Longford Town, FAI Senior Cup 2nd Round 27th day of August 2021 UCD Bowl, Dublin 500 75. All Ireland Camogie Championship Semi Final 28th day of August 2021 Páirc Ui Chaoimh, Cork 7,000 76. Athlone Town v Treaty United, Women’s National League 28th day of August 2021 Athlone Town Stadium, Westmeath 500 77. Cork City v Shelbourne FC, Womens National League 28th day of August 2021 Turner’s Cross, Cork 900 78. Wexford Youths v Peamount, Womens National League 28th day of August 2021 Ferrycarrig Park ,Wexford 500 79. Galway Womens v Bohemian FC, Womens National League 28th day of August 2021 Eamon Deacy Park, Galway 800 80. 2021 All Ireland Minor Football championships Final 28th day of August 2021 O’Connor Park, Tullamore 1,800 81. All Ireland Football Final 29th day of August 2021 Croke Park, Dublin 40,000 82. Ireland v Zimbabwe, 2nd Cricket Test – T20 International 29th day of August 2021 Malahide Castle, Dublin or Clontarf CC, Dublin 560

Pic: Leah Farrell