09 Apr 2021 | 08.08 pm
Donnelly Extends Quarantine Hotel Madness
Ireland pulls up the drawbridge: 72 countries now on hotel quarantine list
Health minister Stephen Donnelly is adding an additional 16 countries to the list of ‘designated states’ subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.
The additional countries to be added to the list are USA, Canada, Belgium, France, Italy, Kenya, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia, Curaçao, Maldives and Ukraine. The minister added that he is revoking the designation in place for Albania, Israel and St. Lucia.
People arriving in Ireland from these countries will have to enter hotel quarantine starting from 4am on Thursday 15.
Donnelly (pictured) justified the bonkers decision by declaring: “This is another strong move following public health advice relating to variants of concern with Covid-19. These variants pose a significant risk to our fight against this disease and our vaccination programme. This decision also reinforces Ireland’s biosecurity, ensuring we have the strongest measures in place in Europe.
Donnelly stated bluntly that visitors from overseas, and foreign nationals who are employed in Ireland, are not welcome.
“The government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time. We can see a permanent pathway out of this pandemic but can’t allow Covid variants to set us back on the progress we have made.”
The Department of Health’s clampdown means that there are now 72 countries around the world whose citizens are deemed to pose a health risk to the Irish – even if they are vaccinated and arrive in Ireland with negative Covid tests.
In addition, all travellers into Ireland from non-designated countries must continue to adhere to Home Quarantine, and in addition to their arrival negative PCR test from next week they must have booked through the HSE an appointment for a further test at day 5.
Designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland
Europe
Andorra
Austria
Kosovo
Moldova
Monaco
Montenegro
North Macedonia
San Marino
Serbia
Armenia
Belgium
Bosnia and Herzegovina
France
Italy
Luxembourg
Turkey
Ukraine
North America
Bermuda
Canada
United States of America
Puerto Rico
Asia
Bahrain
Jordan
Kuwait
Lebanon
Oman
Palestine
Qatar
The Philippines
United Arab Emirates
Bangladesh
Maldives
Pakistan
South America
Argentina
Aruba
Bolivia
Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
Brazil
Chile
Colombia
Ecuador
French Guiana
Guyana
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Suriname
Uruguay
Venezuela
Curaçao
Africa
Angola
Botswana
Burundi
Cape Verde
Congo
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Kenya
Lesotho
Malawi
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria
Rwanda
Seychelles
Somalia
South Africa
Tanzania
Zambia
Zimbabwe
Oceania
Wallis and Futuna
