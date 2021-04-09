Donnelly Extends Quarantine Hotel Madness

09 Apr 2021 | 08.08 pm

Health minister Stephen Donnelly is adding an additional 16 countries to the list of ‘designated states’ subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.

The additional countries to be added to the list are USA, Canada, Belgium, France, Italy, Kenya, Luxembourg, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Turkey, Armenia, Bermuda, Bosnia, Curaçao, Maldives and Ukraine. The minister added that he is revoking the designation in place for Albania, Israel and St. Lucia.

People arriving in Ireland from these countries will have to enter hotel quarantine starting from 4am on Thursday 15.

Donnelly (pictured) justified the bonkers decision by declaring: “This is another strong move following public health advice relating to variants of concern with Covid-19. These variants pose a significant risk to our fight against this disease and our vaccination programme. This decision also reinforces Ireland’s biosecurity, ensuring we have the strongest measures in place in Europe.

Donnelly stated bluntly that visitors from overseas, and foreign nationals who are employed in Ireland, are not welcome.

“The government continues to advise against all non-essential international travel at this time. We can see a permanent pathway out of this pandemic but can’t allow Covid variants to set us back on the progress we have made.”

The Department of Health’s clampdown means that there are now 72 countries around the world whose citizens are deemed to pose a health risk to the Irish – even if they are vaccinated and arrive in Ireland with negative Covid tests.

In addition, all travellers into Ireland from non-designated countries must continue to adhere to Home Quarantine, and in addition to their arrival negative PCR test from next week they must have booked through the HSE an appointment for a further test at day 5.

Designated States for mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland

Europe

Andorra

Austria

Kosovo

Moldova

Monaco

Montenegro

North Macedonia

San Marino

Serbia

Armenia

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

France

Italy

Luxembourg

Turkey

Ukraine

North America

Bermuda

Canada

United States of America

Puerto Rico

Asia

Bahrain

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

The Philippines

United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh

Maldives

Pakistan

South America

Argentina

Aruba

Bolivia

Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

French Guiana

Guyana

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Suriname

Uruguay

Venezuela

Curaçao

Africa

Angola

Botswana

Burundi

Cape Verde

Congo

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Kenya

Lesotho

Malawi

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

Seychelles

Somalia

South Africa

Tanzania

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Oceania

Wallis and Futuna

