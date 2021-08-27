Donegal Has Ambition To Find Female Entrepreneurs

27 Aug 2021 | 10.58 am

The Local Enterprise Office in Donegal has kicked off the second year of its Ambition programme for women entrepreneurs in the hope of encouraging more female entrepreneurship in the county.

The programme is open to female founders and co-founders, entrepreneurs, or those with a strong startup idea, who have links to Donegal, and the first graduates, from last year, showed up in person to help with the launch of its second year.

Assistant head of enterprise Eve-Anne McCarron said: “Ambition is designed to support women entrepreneurship in the county and enable more women to transform solid ideas into commercially viable startups.

“Last year’s programme yielded great results; all eleven of the female entrepreneurs who graduated the 2020 programme are continuing to work on their businesses, and many of them have come on board as mentors to support the new participants selected for this year’s programme.”

The course will be delivered online, and for those interested in finding out more about the programme, the Ambition team will host an Open Evening on Wednesday, 8 September 2021 from 5.00pm to 6.00pm to introduce the programme, the team, and to share the experiences of previous participants.

Helen Fuller of Alinea, who is coordinating the programme on behalf of Donegal LEO, added: “Last year, we worked with the first cohort of Ambition, and several months later, all eleven teams are still going strong, thanks to the strong women at their helm.

“They’re dreaming big, with projects designed to make a real impact on business, social and cultural landscapes. 60% have accessed LEO supports since completing the programme, and 54% are revenue generating and exporting internationally.

“Ambition gives candidates the opportunity to develop their business ideas with one-to-one mentoring, and provides invaluable access to entrepreneurial role models, to learn their tools and techniques. We’re looking forward to working with the next cohort of ambitious female founders in Donegal.”

Up to 12 businesses will be selected to participate in 12 half-day workshops running until mid-December next. These will be chosen based on criteria including the scale of ambition, the size of the problem to be solved, early market understanding, a clear competitive advantage, feasible business model and strength and diversity of the team.

The closing date for applications is Monday, 20 September 2021 at 12.00pm (noon) and those interested can find more details, book the online seminar, and pop in their application here.

Photo: The launch of the Ambition programme in the Poisoned Glen, Co. Donegal. (Pic: Joe Dunne)