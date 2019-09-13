Dominic Smith Electrical Showcases Top TVs

13 Sep 2019 | 10.35 am

Dominic Smith Expert Electrical has launched a new TV and home entertainment showroom in its flagship store in Dundrum Village Centre.

Ahead of the Rugby World Cup, the retailer says that the store has a specially designed audio-visual room showcasing products from some of the world’s leading premium brands.

Dominic Smith says it’s the only retail store in Ireland where customers can sample such high-end TV models as:

Sony Bravia KD77AG9 OLED HDR 4K UHD Smart Android TV

This 77 inch screen 4k TV uses 8 million self-lighting pixels to produce a clear and smooth, superior image from any angle. Yours for €8,000.

Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B 65″ Ultra HD 4K Pro HDR OLED TV

Panasonic claims this €5,100 TV is used by Hollywood experts during the post-production inspection process, with Ultra HD with the Organic LED self-illuminating system.

Samsung QE65Q950R 65″ QLED HDR 4000 8K UHD Smart TV

The Quantum LED screen (pictured above) offers four times the number of pixels in 4k resolution, and Ultra Viewing Angle means pictures come to life no matter where the viewer is sitting. The retail price is €4,300.

LG OLED77C9PLA 77″ OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Perfect colour on perfect black thanks to the Organic LED self-emitting pixels on this LG model (pictured below). The Cinema HDR also supports multiple formats. Dominic Smith will give you €1 change from ten grand for this one.

Dominic Smith Expert Electrical also has outlets in Gorey, Wexford and Cavan Retail Park. Dominic Smith Electrical Ltd booked a net profit of €337,000 in the year to June 2018. The Gorey-based company, where Dominic Smith (47) owns 80% of the equity, had stock valued at €2.7m at the period end, up from €2m a year earlier.

Photo: Rugby pundit Gordon D’Arcy trying out Dominic Smith’s new Dundrum facility