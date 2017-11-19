Irish Dog Foods Named Exporter Of The Year

19 Nov 2017 | 09.57 am

Irish Dog Foods has been named overall winner at the Export Industry Awards 2017. The Kildare company makes own-label and branded products for pet speciality retailers, wholesalers and discounters across the globe, and has increased production capacity by 350% over the past 18 months.

The awards scheme is organised by the Irish Exporters Association. Organisation president Nicola Byrne said the Irish Dog Foods had displayed a customer focused approach with a wide range of products and markets. “Their focus on design thinking and innovation is unique in pet food manufacturing and their long term sustainability is based on bringing innovation to their customers, coupled with a very real passion and love of dogs,” she added.

IEA Export Industry Awards 2017

Exporter of The Year 2017: Irish Dog Foods, Kildare

Medium Size Exporter: Irish Dog Foods

Export Innovation: Ribworld, Tipperary

Services: Ventac, Wicklow

Food & Drink: Irish Distillers, Dublin

Life Sciences: Sanofi Waterford, Waterford

High Potential Exporter: Broderick’s Brothers, Dublin

Small & Emerging: Diaceutics, Louth

Multinational: Bausch + Lomb Ireland, Waterford

Maritime Services: Irish Continental Group, Container & Terminal Division

Technology: eShopWorld, Dublin

Logistics & Supply Chain: Dixon International Logistics, Dublin