19 Nov 2017 | 09.57 am
Irish Dog Foods Named Exporter Of The Year
Export Industry Awards winners announced
Irish Dog Foods has been named overall winner at the Export Industry Awards 2017. The Kildare company makes own-label and branded products for pet speciality retailers, wholesalers and discounters across the globe, and has increased production capacity by 350% over the past 18 months.
The awards scheme is organised by the Irish Exporters Association. Organisation president Nicola Byrne said the Irish Dog Foods had displayed a customer focused approach with a wide range of products and markets. “Their focus on design thinking and innovation is unique in pet food manufacturing and their long term sustainability is based on bringing innovation to their customers, coupled with a very real passion and love of dogs,” she added.
IEA Export Industry Awards 2017
Exporter of The Year 2017: Irish Dog Foods, Kildare
Medium Size Exporter: Irish Dog Foods
Export Innovation: Ribworld, Tipperary
Services: Ventac, Wicklow
Food & Drink: Irish Distillers, Dublin
Life Sciences: Sanofi Waterford, Waterford
High Potential Exporter: Broderick’s Brothers, Dublin
Small & Emerging: Diaceutics, Louth
Multinational: Bausch + Lomb Ireland, Waterford
Maritime Services: Irish Continental Group, Container & Terminal Division
Technology: eShopWorld, Dublin
Logistics & Supply Chain: Dixon International Logistics, Dublin