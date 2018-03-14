Does Your Smart Marketing Deserve An Award?

14 Mar 2018 | 08.30 am

An Post is urging marketing executives to enter the An Post Smart Marketing Awards ahead of the entry deadline on March 29.

Now in its 13th year, the awards scheme aims to recognise innovative marketing campaigns undertaken by any Irish business of any size. A full list of categories for this year’s awards is available on www.anpostsmartmarketing.ie

Éibhín Eviston (pictured), Mail Media Business Development Manager at An Post, commented: “The Smart Marketing Awards give marketers the opportunity to establish their brand as a smart voice in marketing communications.

“The ‘Fox’ award goes to the most impactful, insightful, intelligent and innovative campaigns of the year. Whatever the medium you use, you can win. It just has to be smart.”