Dodgy Internet? Maybe Eir 5G Broadband Will Suit

01 Jun 2021 | 08.11 am

Eir has introduced 5G Broadband as an alternative to a fixed line broadband connection.

Marketed as ‘fixed mobile substitution’, 5G Broadband is a wireless broadband connection that uses your mobile network signal to connect to the internet.

The company says that it is a solution for homes and businesses that cannot yet access high speed wired broadband.

“In many cases data speeds are much faster than available wired connections,” said Susan Brady (pictured), managing director of Consumer & Small Business. “We began building Ireland’s largest 5G network in 2019 and today more than 57% of the population can access that network, across every county in Ireland.”

To check if your premises can avail of this product, see eir’s mobile coverage map eir.ie/ourmobilenetwork/

Eir’s 5G Broadband comes with No Limits Data. “Set up is simple – plug it in and the benefits are delivered immediately,” said Brady.

Eir 5G Broadband costs €45 a month on a 12 month contract, with a one-off cost of €99 for the access device (Huawei 5G CPE PRO 2). Brady added that customers can connect up to 20 devices within their home or business premises to the device.