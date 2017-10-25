Docklands To Get Smarter With Vodafone

25 Oct 2017 | 04.56 pm

NBIOT, a new kind of wireless network from Vodafone, has been selected as a key connectivity enabler to Dublin City Council’s Docklands ‘Smart District’, which is part of the wider ‘Smart Dublin’ initiative.

NBIOT stands for ‘narrowband-IoT’ and is a technology designed to efficiently connect millions of Internet of Things (IoT) devices wirelessly, and by doing so make many new applications a reality. The network is is optimised for applications that need to communicate small amounts of data over long periods of time.

The Docklands Smart District encourages innovation in the area by bringing together leading technology companies, research centres and other agencies with a focus on deploying the latest smart city innovations and connectivity in the quarter. Deployment of the NBIOT network in the docklands will enable the creation of cutting-edge smart city solutions, says Vodafone, such as smart rubbish bins which will alert the local authority when full, reducing cost and improving cleanliness.

In Meath, Voguetek is working with Vodafone and Meath County Council to develop low-cost connected sensors that will use the NBIOT network to communicate potential gully blockages to the council before they become a flood hazard or risk. The technology has the potential to be used right across the country.

It’s the sort of thing the Smart District aims to emulate, and to assist development Vodafone and DCC have created an innovation fund and support for startups testing smart city technologies on the NBIOT platform. The package, worth over €50,000, will be administered by Smart Dublin and DCU Alpha, and potential applicants can find out more from the Smart Dublin website.

DCC programme manager Jamie Cudden said: “Partnering with Vodafone is helping to drive our local innovation ecosystem and to keep Dublin in the top tier of smart cities globally. The Smart Docklands District, with its density of new builds, global tech companies, smart assets and range of connectivity options, provides a unique platform for SMEs and entrepreneurs to develop new and innovative solutions that will transform the way our cities operate. We are excited about the deployment of NBIOT and the potential advancements in smart city technology solutions it will facilitate.”

‘Smart Dublin’ is an initiative of the four Dublin local authorities to engage with smart technology providers, researchers and citizens to solve challenges and improve city life, encouraging the creation of solutions to address city needs. It has an emphasis on using the opportunities offered by emerging technology and big data, and has identified mobility, environment, energy, waste, and emergency management as priority challenge areas.

Photo: Jamie Cudden (left) with Vodafone Ireland CEO Anne O’Leary and communications minister Denis Naughten. (Pic: Naoise Culhane)